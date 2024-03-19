Dubai: Police arrest woman who uses 'sorcery, witchcraft' to beg for money

The event will feature leading speakers and experts tackling vital topics in religion, sports, art and entrepreneurship
An Asian woman was arrested in Dubai for begging — and when she was caught, the police found witchcraft and sorcery items in her possession. She believed carrying these materials 'help her influence people' to give her money, authorities said on Tuesday.
“The beggar was arrested in a residential area, and the police found in her possession 'papers, tools, witchcraft talismans, and magic veils', which she uses while begging. She believes that they help her influence people to give her the money she wants,” said Brig Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of suspects and criminal phenomena department at the Dubai Police.
The woman was caught thanks to a tip from from a resident, who reached out to the police's Command and Control Centre.
Since the holy month of Ramadan began, the authorities have stepped up patrol activities to combat begging, which is considered a crime in the country.
Last week, a man disguised as a woman was also arrested in Dubai for begging.
