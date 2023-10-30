ZERO WASTE STARTEGY GAINS MOMENTUM

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM

Move aims at preventing waste and use the country’s natural resources more efficiently

First Lady Emine Erdoğan chairs the Zero Waste Advisory Board.

The planet is intricately connected in a state of balance and proportion. As part of this mosaic, humans are obligated to respect the functioning and equilibrium of the planet, which is home to millions of species. Unfortunately, over the last two centuries, this understanding has evolved into consuming more than is necessary and discarding what is consumed on earth. These heaps of waste not only pollute nature but also give rise to a new form of colonialism.

The 'Zero Waste' project was launched under the auspices of First Lady Emine Erdoğan to raise awareness of environmental issues and control waste in accordance with the principles of sustainable development.

Environmental problems such as climate change, desertification, loss of biodiversity, deforestation, depletion of the ozone layer, air, water, and soil pollution, hazardous and plastic waste, and sea and ocean pollution endanger sustainable development and pose a threat to people's safety, health, and productivity, as well as the survival of other living species, food security, and water resources.

Türkiye advocates that all nations should combat the global climate crisis.

Reports published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warn that climate change is a "red alert" for humanity. The 2022 issue of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Emissions Gap Report, which is published annually, points out that if no additional measures are taken, the global temperature will increase by 2.8 degrees Celsius by the end of the century with current climate change combat projects, and if conditional and unconditional Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) are implemented, the global temperature will increase by 2.6 and 2.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In particular, the Mediterranean basin, which encompasses Turkiye's natural resources as well, is defined as one of the most vulnerable regions to the adverse effects of climate change. According to the Mediterranean Experts on Climate and Environmental Change Report, the temperature increase in the Mediterranean region, which is exposed to a 20 per cent higher temperature increase than other regions in the world, is estimated to reach 2.2 degrees Celsius by 2040. As a matter of fact, Türkiye has begun to be affected by the adverse effects of global warming, particularly the decrease in water resources, desertification, and associated ecological degradation. The recent extreme weather events in Türkiye are the most significant indicators of this.

It is up to humanity to stop this destruction and save the world; humanity must act collectively and immediately in this equation. With this awareness, Türkiye is not indifferent to any global issue and remains committed to being a part of the solution to environmental problems. In this sense, Türkiye is working to find a solution to this problem, which is one of the most important global challenges of our day as it affects all countries regardless of their level of development, to prevent negative developments and compensate for the damage caused, and to pass down to future generations a clean environment by working on regulations without causing harm to development goals, developing bilateral cooperation, and actively participating in regional and international efforts.

Since the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm, where environmental problems began to be addressed globally, Türkiye has played an active role in policy-making and cooperation efforts at bilateral, regional, and international levels, taken part in global and regional processes, and become a party to environmental agreements, taking into account its socio-economic conditions and development priorities.

In this context, firstly, the "Zero Waste" project was launched in 2017 under the auspices of First Lady Emine Erdoğan to raise awareness of environmental issues and control waste in accordance with the principles of sustainable development. As part of the project, it is aimed to prevent waste in Turkiye to use its natural resources more efficiently, and to set the existing system within a more structured, systematic, and implementable framework in order to separate waste at its source and recycle it.

The Zero Waste Project is supported collaboratively by public institutions, municipalities, universities, industrial organisations, the media, relevant sectors, and all citizens. Additionally, the Zero Waste Information System was established for the purpose of monitoring the activities carried out by those who are obliged to establish the zero waste management system and those who want to establish the system voluntarily, creating an inventory, reporting, and issuing documents, in addition to ensuring the adoption, implementation, and spread of the zero waste approach throughout the country.

The Zero Waste Project initiated in Türkiye has made recycling a global policy. Firstly, in this sense, on September 19, 2022, as part of the activities of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York, United States of America, First Lady Emine Erdoğan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres signed a "declaration of goodwill" for the dissemination of the Zero Waste Project around the world. Within the scope of the declaration highlighting the critical link between sustainable waste management, resource efficiency, and climate change and emphasising the importance of waste reduction through prevention, reduction, recycling, and reuse, as well as promoting the efficient use of limited resources to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, it was stated that First Lady Emine Erdoğan would be the global leader of the effort targeting zero waste under the umbrella of the UN. The aforementioned commitment document, which has garnered support from numerous nations, is still available for signature.

The "zero waste" resolution submitted by Türkiye as part of combating climate change and sustainable development plans was approved unanimously at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in December of the same year. In furtherance of establishing an advisory board under the UN for a three-year period, the resolution, of which Türkiye is the main presenter and 105 countries are co-presenters, requests that the President of the 77th Session of the General Assembly of the UN convene a high-level meeting in 2023, declare March 30 as "International Day of Zero Waste" to be marked annually, and achieve these objectives with voluntary contributions that do not burden the UN budget and in collaboration with UNEP and UN-Habitat.The Zero Waste Advisory Board is chaired by First Lady Emine Erdoğan.

In addition, Türkiye signed the Paris Agreement on April 22, 2016 at the High-Level Signing Ceremony in New York alongside 175 country representatives and ratified it on October 7, 2021. In the same year, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared Türkiye's net zero emission target for the year 2053, and as a result, the Paris Agreement, which constitutes the framework of the post-2020 climate change regime, became operational.

In the process of complying with the Paris Agreement, Türkiye has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2053. In this regard, significant steps will be taken within the framework of the net zero emission goal, which entails balancing greenhouse gases from fossil fuels with oceans and green areas that absorb and destroy them. This balance will be maintained by reducing pollution in Turkish oceans and expanding its forests and protected areas.

For Türkiye, protecting the green is a form of development that will be profitable in the long run by protecting nature. The electric design of Türkiye's first indigenous automobile, its breakthroughs in renewable technologies, and the incentives for smart structures and cities are all examples of the country's preferences in this regard. In addition to these steps, the Net Zero Emission target will be achieved decisively through the development of policies, technologies, and a new lifestyle in every field that shapes the economy of Türkiye, from energy to agriculture, transportation to trade, industry to waste management.

Türkiye advocates that all nations should jointly combat the global climate crisis, which is a global common problem and serves as an example for the world by proposing a development vision that prioritises people in this regard. Evaluating the climate crisis within the framework of the vision "A Fairer World is Possible," Türkiye is the only country with the capacity to stand against injustice and unfairness and to be the protector of the oppressed, victimised, and all disadvantaged countries, particularly small island countries such as Madagascar, in the fight against climate change. Within the framework of both the 2053 Net Zero Emission target and the Global Zero Waste Movement, Türkiye is willing to take its efforts to the next level with all its means in order to provide more prosperous conditions for both current and future generations and possesses significant capacity in this regard.