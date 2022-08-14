Zaika of Pakistan

Positive signs indicate that the tough time is about to be over as the country resumes its journey on the road to progress and prosperity
Serving traditional desi cuisine to millions of customers since 1972, Chicken Tikka Inn is famous for its intricate curries and spicy dishes from all corners of Pakistan. The restaurant is also known for its barbecue offerings, tikkas and kebabs. Whether you are a kebab aficionado or a Korma lover, this restaurant can offer you a fine spread of Pakistani delicacies.
HUMBLE BEGINNINGS
Starting its operations almost 50 years ago in Deira near Jamal Abdul Nasir Square, the ‘desi adda’ holds a history of serving to the taste of Asian expats and tourists. The restaurant saw a huge footfall of excited visitors and expanded to three new branches in Dubai and Sharjah. Chicken Tikka Inn has now become a brand with nine franchises.
UNMATCHABLE TASTE
There’s no way in the world that a desi-food-eater in Dubai can miss eating at the famous Chicken Tikka and array of traditional Pakistani desserts.
Not only is the food great, but the servings are also generous, so make sure you go there. Named among the best Pakistani restaurants in Dubai, the restaurant will offer you a satisfactory culinary experience. You should try their newly introduced menu including ‘Achari Chicken’ and ‘Mutton Handi’.
Biryani lovers, it’s time to rejoice. You can experience Pakistan’s famous Mutton Biryani and Chicken Biryani in Dubai as well. Don’t forget to complete your platter with ‘raita’ and ‘salad’ at this reasonably-priced restaurant. To top it all off, Chicken Tikka Inn also offers Mughlai desserts like ‘gulab jamun’, ‘kheer’ and ras malai’. If you are constantly searching for a mouthwatering plate of real ‘haleem’, make sure to visit this eatery and get ready to gorge on some seriously amazing Pakistani flavours.
