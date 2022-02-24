You’re Invited to Write Your Own Success Story

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Middlesex University, Director, Middlesex University Dubai

Middlesex University Dubai student pens a heartwarming confessional to future prospective students beginning their educational journey

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 9:00 AM

"To all the students attending GETEX: you’re counting down to the best days of your life! University is the time to figure out what you really want to do and who you want to be — and no matter which path you picture for yourself, Middlesex University Dubai is the place to make your dreams a reality! With over 70 specialist programmes, dedicated careers and learning support and a friendly Admissions Team, we’re here to help you make the right decision this September. From the moment you enquire, to the moment you head out into the world, degree in hand and ready to take on the challenges ahead, you can be sure that you have Team MDX on your side, cheering you every step of the way, " Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Middlesex University, Director, Middlesex University Dubai.

Dear students of Dubai,

My name is Sharon Crasta, and I’m studying BA (Honours) Marketing in my third year of study at Middlesex University Dubai. I’m also a volunteer at the university, as well as a badminton enthusiast representing Team MDX.

I’ve been asked by Middlesex to give you some insights into university life based on my personal student experience, so here goes!

As I’m nearing the end of my university journey, one thing I can tell you is MDX is my second home. So far, my time here has been incredible, with countless opportunities that have helped me grow as an individual in so many ways.

I’ve been in your shoes as a fresh high school graduate from Gulf Indian High School here in Dubai and when I left school, I set out on the challenge to find a university that suited my preferences and had everything I dreamed of, all in one place. I was looking for a university that offered an esteemed degree with distinctive courses, social activities, and was a suitable travelling distance from my home. It also needed to be somewhere my parents would approve of and where they knew I’d be in safe hands — I’m pretty sure you and I are on the same page there, right?

Sharon Crasta, BA (Honours) Marketing, Middlesex University Dubai

Trust me, I know it can be overwhelming with so many different universities offering countless options. It took me some time to find the right one for me and I can honestly say what helped me the most was visiting and researching different institutions, attending GETEX like you are today and speaking to like-minded students from Middlesex, to help understand my options and make an educated decision. It may take some time and it can be a difficult decision, but you’ve got this! You too will find your perfect university just like me.

So, what have I learnt so far? Of course, my main objective is to walk away from university with a globally recognised degree that will take me places and make my parents proud, but I also now appreciate more than ever, that in order to succeed, confidence is key. So, my world-class degree, matched with my experience as an intern, and the opportunity to be a part of a passionate and talented sports team means I now have the tools I need to take the world by storm.

And with that said, I wish each one of you the best of luck and I look forward to welcoming you to our campus to meet our wonderful community, who will help you get the best out of university life, so that you too can write your own success story.

See you on campus and of course at our stand @ GETEX this year!

All the best,

Sharon