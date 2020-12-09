Your world-class choice in the UAE

The University of Birmingham Dubai delivers the highest-quality education underpinned by a growing research focus in a leading global educational hub.

With a huge range of options for higher education available and so much information on each, it can be incredibly difficult to determine which university is the best fit for you.

With the employment landscape becoming increasingly competitive, reputation, employability and academic merit are key factors for students and their families as they make these tough decisions. How do you know which are the most well-regarded institutions - not just locally, but around the world?

The University of Birmingham Dubai delivers the highest-quality education underpinned by a growing research focus in a leading global educational hub. In recognition of their academic rigour, the University of Birmingham Dubai has been granted Initial Institutional Licensure by the UAE's Ministry of Education through the Commission for Academic Accreditation.

This recognition of a quality education in the UAE is incredibly reassuring for students looking to study in the country, and supports the country's drive to strengthen a knowledge-based economy, underpinned by a higher education system where students are assured their qualifications are of a high standard and recognised across the globe.

This has never been more important than in the current climate, as students can now refrain from additional travel and remain safely in the UAE, whilst at the same time, still obtain the same level of education and academic experience. Prospective students have access to a first-class education from an elite university in a safe and secure environment, allowing them to graduate as high achieving and employable problem solvers, all without leaving the emirates.

This is a particularly exciting time for the University of Birmingham Dubai too, having achieved accreditation, and with the opening of the landmark second phase campus to come next year. The new campus will be home for 2,900 students featuring innovative teaching and research space to encourage cross-disciplinary working. There will be a focus on learning spaces incorporating digital technology. Sustainability and accessibility will be integral to the new building, which will make the best use of space, environmental control, management information and security, creating a vibrant space for teaching, research and engagement with communities.

There has never been a more exciting time to join the University of Birmingham's global community; whether you are beginning your academic journey, or building on your existing knowledge through postgraduate study, you can be confident that Birmingham will stretch, challenge and support you every step of the way.

Professor David Sadler, University of Birmingham Dubai Provost

We are honoured to be awarded Initial Institutional Licensure by the CAA; a strong endorsement of the quality and status of our education programmes. This recognition from the Ministry of Education signals to prospective students and their families that we represent the best route to a first-class education from an elite British university that will see them graduate as high-achieving and employable problem solvers. With the opening of our innovative and iconic new facility next year, students can be confident of an outstanding learning experience, taught by academics who are experts in their fields; shaping policy, influencing society and changing lives around the world.