Your trusted travel partner

With over 17 years of experience, Kings Way Tourism & Travels LLC offers a range of personalised travel packages and solutions

Established in 2004 with its head office in Dubai, Kings Way Tourism & Travels LLC is spread across the globe with 150 plus associates. It is an insured travel agency that is fully licensed and approved by local authorities, and as members of various associations in the travel industry, Kings Way is known for its high standards. The firm has tied up with more than 900 resorts and hotel associations to give intrepid travellers a variety of options to choose from. Besides tourism, the company holds interests in other business avenues such as events.

A name to reckon with

A long-standing player in the travel and tourism market in the UAE, the firm offers a safe way for families to travel, especially in these uncertain times when customers are often cheated of their money by unscrupulous agencies.

The premier travel firm specialises in a plethora of services such as worldwide flight ticket bookings; hotel bookings; worldwide holiday packages; sight-seeing tours and excursions; visit visa (UAE and worldwide) services; visa change services; meet and greet and airport assistance; transfer services; rent-a-car services; cruises; golf sessions; organising meetings, conferences and events; group travel; travel insurance and issuance of international driving licenses.

At Kings Way, they want patrons to travel worry-free and explore the many wonders of the world. The company’s travel itineraries are as diverse as the globe itself and are designed to let one experience it any way they please. They are adept at curating tailor-made excursions that suit every taste. Kings Way also offers group tours, cruises, family travel packages, adventure touring, and much more. Its trained team members carefully select and visit travel partners in destinations across the globe, ensuring clients get the best service wherever they jet off to. While on the road, guests are protected with 24-hour emergency support. The company’s mission is to empower the community of globetrotters to realise a lifetime of travel.

In the business for 17 years, the firm ensures that travellers return delighted after having a trip of a lifetime. Kings Way is committed to delivering the best value and quality travel arrangements for groups and family. To ensure customers have a happy and safe experience, its efficient holiday administration makes sure it provides round-the-clock assistance. Kings Way’s staff members come with extensive, first-hand knowledge and a passion for what they do.

It chalks out perfect holiday arrangements starting from visa to flight bookings, the best suitable hotel, on time airport transfers and amazing sightseeing tours, ensuring guests have a hassle-free and memorable time.

Why choose Kings Way?

Thanks to many years of experience, a high degree of professionalism, and a policy of mutual respect for clients and partners, the agency has gained trust and a glorious reputation among other travel agencies and private clients.

It is known for its personalised services, experience, quality and accuracy. It provides customers with simplified solutions such as flexible payment plans, 24/7 service, special promotions and deals, and competitive rates and availability.

Customers are guaranteed that they will be equipped with external trade (forex cards, currency notes etc), visa and travel protection on their holiday tours.

With over 4,000 customers, 2,500 plus members and a total success rate of 98 per cent, the company has firmly established itself as a successful travel agency.

Trust is their middle name

From the fickle to the free at heart, and backpackers to extended families, a mindboggling array of tourists exists. But if there is something that they all share in common it is the desire to gain the services of a trustworthy tourism guide who also offers excellent value for money.

With a plethora of services catering to every type of tourist and backpacker, and an array of awards and recognitions that prove their worth, Kings Way Tourism and Travels LLC takes pride in meeting the needs of just about every type of traveller.

Since its inception, Kings Way Tourism & Travels has managed to make an impact in the highly competitive regional tourism sector in a remarkably short period of time. Its success can be attributed to its professional and efficient staff and the exhaustive experience that the management brings to the table. The firm tackles the numerous challenges faced by international travellers by offering curated travel solutions.

Customer is king for Kings Way

The venture believes in customer satisfaction and providing them with an experience of a lifetime. It specialises in customised travel and tour packages for select clients. With strong dedication to excellence, responsibility, loyalty, respect and readiness, Kings Way aims to deliver on its promise, where customers can expect excellent service for all their travel needs, with great value for money. Today, Kings Way Tourism and Travels and itsseasoned team of professionals provide round-the-clock assistance at 100 per cent accuracy, with dedicated resolution and customer service departments

The firm looks into every demand made by patrons, without compromising on quality or service. This of course, has only helped boost the brand’s loyal portfolio of satisfied clients. Its dedicated travel consultants are also available at any time of the day to offer assistance, in line with the organisation’s key value of respect to encourage harmony in diversity and a long-lasting relationship based on trust. The agency has mutual contracts, business relationships and an inventory list of more than 100,000 hotels in over 158 countries to ensure that it offers the best services to clients. This strong global presence is complemented by the fact that it operates global offices, with plans to extend its operations in the short term. This global presence allows the brand to offer a comprehensive selection of itineraries, ranging from cost-effective to the most luxurious.

Exclusive offerings

Kings Way offers a Dubai Adventure Expedition for those who like to live life on the edge. If you’re an adventurer or an adrenaline enthusiast, Kings Way recommends snorkelling, skydive, hiking and rafting excursions.

It also organises thematic packages around the world. These packages are all-inclusive, created according to customers’ interests and give guests the opportunity to experience the world as they please. Some of the popular destinations for which Kings Way organises travel packages are Singapore, Musandam, Europe, Turkey, and Thailand.

OUR CORE SERVICES

Giving the best possible experinence and creating specialised Itineraries for the client is Kings Ways’ priority. It provides clients the following services and much more…

Hotel bookings and getaways

• Worldwide holidays and experiences

• Flight booking services

• Visa and immigration services

• Sightseeing and tourism

Tips to ensure safe travel

Research common travel scams: Wherever you go in the world, you’ll find people ready to trick you. There are plenty of professional con artists out there, so be safe and research the destination you are travelling to. Ask your travel partner for more details.

Money exchange: Use your money wisely! Check with your bank about international charges on your card usage and avoid extra card fee. Make use of traveller’s cheque. Also, research on the local expenses.

Emergency info: Booking a holiday is exciting, but while you’re all caught up counting down the hours, it can be easy to forget about the important stuff — phone numbers of your near and dear ones, emergency contact numbers of the visiting country, soft copies of your passport and visa pages, etc

Travel insurance: You can be relaxed and travel worry-free if you have good insurance. Check for types of insurances required for the country you are visiting and choose the most cost-effective plan with the maximum benefits.

Email your itinerary to friends and family: Ensure your family members or your close friend have a soft copy of your itinerary and double-check if you have received it. In case, they don’t hear from you after you return, they can help notify the authorities.

Cultural sensitivities: Many countries have specific dress code guidelines. The wrong attire can make you a target for scammers, thieves or worst. It is advisable to stay within the ambit of the law to be safe and enjoy your trip.

Buy a multi-plug and travel worldwide adapter: Travel adapter, which can charge your phone and multiple gadgets, should be on the essentials list. This universal plug adapter conveniently connects travellers to over 150 countries worldwide and it features four sliding pins that alternate between American, British, Australian and European configurations.

Testimonials

Mr and Mrs Shah — “Too good to be true. Highly recommended!”

Aldrin and Suzette — “ Kings Way Travel & Tours.. Simply Amazing.”

Marharyta and Sofia — “Thank you Kings Way for providing an amazing tour of Dubai.”

Tilakraj and Neha — “Awesome experience and best service.. Happy being a part of Kings Way.”

Shrijib and Romina — ‘“Vacations are to make memories’ they say, and a beautiful one was made possible by Kings Way.”

Analee Camba — “A heartfelt gratitude to the entire team for making such an organised arrangement. Overall, the services provided were excellent!”

15% off on all bookings to be availed on 15th of August only

Travel partner: Kings Way Tourism & Travels LLC

Contact: 800-KINGS (54647)

Email:Info@kingswaytourism.com