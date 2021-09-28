Your second passport provider

Expert consultants to help you achieve citizenship or residency in the country of your choice

At Secondpass Global, we are a highly specialised immigration firm focusing on Second Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes. With our head office based in Dubai and partner offices across 20 countries, we offer you the global reach to the latest investment opportunities as they arise.

With over 25 years of management experience and a 100 per cent success rate backed by our selection of established and well-respected developers, best lawyers and excellent government relations, we are the obvious choice for all your citizenship and residency needs.

We understand your unique requirements and offer you the best programmes in the world to suit your individual needs. Whether these be Caribbean passports or any of the European Union (EU) passports and residencies.

- Fastest passport in less than two months

Vanuatu.

- Cheapest passport in three to four months

Caribbean: Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia and St. Kitts.

- EU passport or residency — no migration required

Cyprus, Malta, Bulgaria, Germany, Montenegro, Latvia, Turkey, Portugal, Greece and Spain.

- UK, Ireland or USA residency and passport — migration required for certain minimum days

Most of our clients are savvy high-net-worth individual investors and are looking for a Plan-B to mitigate the risks of this pandemic. When the majority of the countries’ borders are shut for non-citizens/ non-residents, and embassies are closed for new visas, or even those open are extremely stringent in issuing new visas, there is no better time than now to see the value of a second passport or a PR card. Our clients understand that and especially now with so many good offers in the Residence and Citizenship by Investment (RCBI) industry the time is right to think about immigration whether it be for the simple ease of travel or to actually migrate to a new country to start a new life. We look forward to meeting you.

Saadiya Saadat

Managing Director, Secondpass Global

What are the benefits of second citizenship?

Global mobility, safety, security, ease of mind and asset diversification.

Do you see an increasing trend in the global citizenship space?

The Residency and Citizenship by Investment (RCBI) industry is estimated to be over $25 billion a year. More than half of the countries in the world now offer citizenship or residency by investment programmes. It is definitely a growing and dynamic industry.

Last year we have seen the changes to the Caribbean Programs and Cyprus Citizenship Program ending. This year in 1st Quarter, Malta totally revamped its Citizenship & Residency. For Jan.2022 Portugal has already announced changes to its Golden Visa program & Montenegro Citizenship by Investment will end.The industry is constantly evolving with programmes ending, being revised and new ones being born. Clients too are getting educated on the RCBI Industry and are ready to invest in a post-Covid-19 world to truly become ‘Global Citizens’.

Has Covid-19 impacted this industry in any way?

In the last two years since Covid-19 began, the importance of having a Plan B has become increasingly essential. The market is getting very well educated across the world as there is so much more information available now and clients have the time to research and understand their options. Necessity has seen the industry prevail and investment migration is now accepted as a mainstream advisory service for high-net-worth individuals, international investors, family offices and entrepreneurs seeking to gain global mobility.

In this time of uncertainty, there is no better time than to plan for a second home to secure the future of your family and the next generations. Sitting in the comfort of your home, let Secondpass Global guide you and deliver a ‘one-stop-service’ solution for your family and business future.

Client Testimonials

HA, Lebanon

“Thank you Secondpass Global for delivering our St. Kitts passports on time and as promised.”

AN, Pakistan

“I am truly impressed by Secondpass Global service during my Portugal Golden Visa application. The staff was there at odd hours and even holidays to promptly answer any question I had.”

MAJ, Libya

“Thank you for delivering our Vanuatu passports at home.”

For more information

Visit: www.secondpassglobal.com

Email: info@secondpassglobal.com

Call: +9714 4070500 WhatsApp: +971 521100600.

Visit by appointment only:

Office#1702, Boulevard Plaza Tower1, Downtown

Dubai, UAE. P.O Box: 416654.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: Secondpass Global

Instagram: @secondpass_global

LinkedIn: Secondpass Global

Twitter: @SecondpassG