Your Search is Over

Revolutionary tech to help the UAE Government with business operations, finding lost property and digitising documents

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, mandated on

March 1 to implement a paperless strategy in Dubai to go green and create a Smart City.

The 'Dubai Paperless Strategy' falls in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a fully-fledged smart city.

Tech innovator and Dubai resident, Amir Sayed, as a tribute to Sheikh Hamdan’s initiatives, has executed and implemented three need-of-the-hour innovative e-tech products, replacing paperwork within a short duration and setting a fantastic example of how Dubai’s leadership and thriving strategies support innovation.

The various e-products are single-handedly created by Amir Sayed, using the latest artificial intelligence technology, providing entrepreneurs with a platform for a global community. He has created the first Dubai-made app that has a Hebrew language option, supporting the UAE’s leadership initiatives and assisting the Israeli community to facilitate ease of business and online payments with the UAE and other GCC countries. His apps have solid potential to reach the global community, as they support all SMEs and are extremely user friendly. Currently, all the apps are in the trial phase in more than 400 SMEs like salons, laundromats, garages, freelancers, cafes, etc. at zero cost.

1) Super Invoice Pay App — The world’s fastest invoice and payment generator with staff biometric attendance in 16 languages, auto calculating tax, unpaid customers list, etc. No computer is required and all business dealings can be done, in one minute, on any smartphone or tablet, thus minimising merchants’ cost and eliminating paperwork while saving electricity too.

2) Lost Property App — The world’s most advanced Lost & Found App with security features, loaded for easy verification and recovery of lost items in either airports, airlines, cruises, malls, offices, parks, schools, colleges, hospitals, taxis, etc. Has six language options and auto informing emails in more than 500 popular tourist cities’ police stations. Users can track lost items in the locations they were in the last 48 hours for easy reporting and chat, call and video call options for verifications.

3) AirCard — State-of-the-art digital e-business touchless Aircards, with advanced QR codes replacing all paper business cards and can be achieved, in one minute. Currently, one can download the free AirCard loaded with a multitude of features where users can create their own online profile, social links, blogs, videos, resume downloads, vaccination details, asset management, etc. with loads of security features — nothing short of users own personal website. For more information, visit www.MyProfily.com.

Many offices in Dubai, and globally, lack a simple user-friendly platform for a ‘Lost and Found’ system and use paper. In order to assist the Paperless Strategy in offices, reward mall security guards, taxi drivers, airline handlers, cruises, etc., a self-initiative, Lost Property App, which can be personalised, by any corporate office and individual, was developed by American University of Dubai (AUD) student Yusuf Sayed; MBA student Maheen Ashfaq; BSc student Arsalan Khatib; Grade 12 student Zuhair Ashfaq; tech support by Husnain Nawaz; tested by businessman Zaheer Baabar; guided by task master Muhammad Shafiq; mentored by Ghanim Al Falasi, SVP DSO and Mushtaq Khatib, Co-founder, and fully conceptualised, developed and owned by Amir Sayed to further execute and implement the mandate by Sheikh Hamdan, on March 1 to have a paperless strategy and Go Green.

“What we are witnessing today is another milestone in Dubai’s journey towards fully embracing smart technology,” said Sheikh Hamdan. “The Dubai Paperless Strategy embodies our leadership’s vision for a smart government that embraces advanced technologies to build a perfectly integrated paperless government framework, and an administration that sets solid plans and strategies to secure people’s happiness and develop their communities to meet the requirements of the cities of the future.”

“After 2021, no employee or customer of the Government of Dubai will need to print any paper document,” he added. “The Dubai Paperless Strategy will eliminate over one billion papers annually used today in Dubai Government transactions.

The Lost Property App has built-in AI that connects any lost items in airports, cruise liners, subways, public transport, events, tourist spots, parks and other public places, to its owners. One can automatically file police complaints in over 500 tourist cities, anywhere in the world with options to ask those who find the lost item to deliver it to one’s doorstep.

Yusuf Sayed, Top Influencer

Why was the Lost Property App created?

The aviation industry provider, SITA reports that recovering and returning lost bags cost the aviation industry $2.1 billion in 2016.

Approximately 2.3 million lost items police reports remains unsolved in the US alone.

Approximately half a million found items are never returned to the owner, as the original owner cannot be contacted and are either destroyed or auctioned in the US.

The app has many features including:

Search the locations that you were at in the last 48 hours*

Auto Notifications for any lost or found items enabled by hashtags

Auto email to the nearest police stations

Get rewarded with honesty certificates for delivering lost items

Contact lost item finders via call, email, video call and chats option*

Supports six international languages.

Supports voice options and much more.

The app’s strength is acknowledged by the Indian Government, Home Ministry of Maharashtra and granted a letter for usage among the social clubs.

Disclaimer: The above is an appropriate summation of various statistical information and news available at the time of submission and Lost Property App holds no responsibility.

Download the iOS and Android app.