Your Portal to Canadian Education

Start your degree with Canadian University Dubai — and transfer and graduate in Canada!

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 9:00 AM

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a diverse and dynamic university based in the heart of the city’s downtown district at City Walk, Dubai. With a reputation for academic excellence and an extensive network of Canadian and international partners, CUD has delivered an outstanding educational experience since its establishment in 2006.

The University’s strong international presence is grounded in several partnerships with esteemed universities in Canada and around the world — providing a seamless platform for students to transfer their studies to Canadian institutions, or to undertake a period of studying abroad.

CUD is licensed by the Ministry of Education, UAE. The University is renowned as an exceptional institution for teaching, research, scholarship, and entrepreneurship, illustrated through the institution’s global rankings:

#1 university in Dubai (QS World University Rankings 2023, Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022)

#3 in the UAE (Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022)

#4 in the UAE (QS World University Rankings 2023)

#7 for international students worldwide and #8 for international faculty worldwide (QS World University Rankings 2023)

#24 in the Arab Region (QS Arab Region University Rankings 2023)

In the top 541-550 worldwide (QS World University Rankings 2023)

Prestigious five-star status (QS Stars University Rating System 2023)

The University is among the UAE’s flagship institutions, bringing international academic experts to expand the range of curricula, programmes, and teaching approaches. Across each of the four academic faculties: Management; Architecture and Interior Design; Communication, Arts and Sciences; and Engineering, Applied Science and Technology — 18 degree programmes are accredited through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), with over 30 majors to choose from.

It is important for me to enjoy my student life whilst preparing for my future career

The innovative ways I receive my learning experiences are creative and clear. My professor is my mentor, trainer, guide and friend.

Since its establishment, CUD has shaped the future of over 7,000 graduates. The University embraces a multi-cultural community, comprised of over 120 student nationalities. The vibrant university campus, together with the quality of higher learning, provides students with gateways to enriching educational experiences — shaping students to become champions in their future careers.

*Apply Now for Spring Intake January 2023

To Qualify for an Additional Study Scholarship

Learn More at www.cud.ac.ae

*Terms and Conditions Apply