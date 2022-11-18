Your Portal to Canadian Education

Ever considered a UK boarding education? Find out the wonderful avenues it opens up for your child
Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a diverse and dynamic university based in the heart of the city’s downtown district at City Walk, Dubai. With a reputation for academic excellence and an extensive network of Canadian and international partners, CUD has delivered an outstanding educational experience since its establishment in 2006.
The University’s strong international presence is grounded in several partnerships with esteemed universities in Canada and around the world — providing a seamless platform for students to transfer their studies to Canadian institutions, or to undertake a period of studying abroad.
CUD is licensed by the Ministry of Education, UAE. The University is renowned as an exceptional institution for teaching, research, scholarship, and entrepreneurship, illustrated through the institution’s global rankings:
The University is among the UAE’s flagship institutions, bringing international academic experts to expand the range of curricula, programmes, and teaching approaches. Across each of the four academic faculties: Management; Architecture and Interior Design; Communication, Arts and Sciences; and Engineering, Applied Science and Technology — 18 degree programmes are accredited through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), with over 30 majors to choose from.
Since its establishment, CUD has shaped the future of over 7,000 graduates. The University embraces a multi-cultural community, comprised of over 120 student nationalities. The vibrant university campus, together with the quality of higher learning, provides students with gateways to enriching educational experiences — shaping students to become champions in their future careers.
