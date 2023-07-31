Your Path To A Successful Career In Hospitality Management

Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 5:47 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 5:54 PM

Dubai has rapidly emerged as a global tourism and business hub, boasting a world-class hospitality industry. If you aspire to excel in the field of hospitality, Dubai offers a plethora of opportunities, and The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) provides an excellent platform for success through its newly launched Master in International Hospitality Management (MIHM) programme.

Here are the top five reasons to consider pursuing a career in hospitality management in Dubai:

Growing Industry: Dubai's hospitality sector is continually expanding, with a wide range of opportunities available in international franchises and local brands. As a result, aspiring professionals can explore various areas within the industry, including hotel management, culinary arts, events management, and more.

Global Exposure: Dubai is a melting pot of cultures, making it one of the most multicultural places today. For future hospitality leaders, this diversity provides an ideal setting to develop and equip themselves with the skills needed to thrive in a globalised world, enhancing their ability to understand and cater to the needs of international guests.

Competitive Salaries and Benefits: Companies in Dubai place a strong emphasis on employee development, advancement, and excellence. They are willing to invest in highly skilled and motivated individuals, recognising and rewarding them for their dedication. As a result, hospitality professionals in Dubai can enjoy competitive salaries and attractive benefits, making their career choices even more rewarding.

Career Support: Dubai hosts numerous networking and training events attended by industry leaders. This facilitates upskilling, building valuable connections, and effectively marketing oneself for successful career transitions. The city's dynamic hospitality scene provides ample opportunities for career growth and advancement, making it an attractive destination for hospitality professionals.

High Standards of Living: Dubai offers an exceptional quality of life with its focus on innovation, safety, global connectivity, and warm hospitality. Studying and settling in Dubai provides a grand and comfortable lifestyle for individuals and their families. The city's modern amenities, luxurious living options, and vibrant social life contribute to an enriching experience while pursuing a career in hospitality management.

Exciting Opportunity — Master in International Hospitality Management programme

EAHM's newly launched Master in International Hospitality Management programme, set to commence in September 2023, is designed to equip aspiring hospitality professionals with the necessary knowledge, skills, and global perspectives to excel in this dynamic and rewarding industry. The programme, led by extensively qualified faculty, covers a wide range of hospitality management and business disciplines, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of the field. Moreover, the flexible class schedule allows students to work during the day, striking a perfect balance between education and work commitments.

Affiliated with the prestigious Jumeirah Group, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) is a leading institution for hospitality education. With over two decades of experience and national and international accreditations, EAHM enjoys a prestigious reputation globally, consistently ranking among the top 10 hospitality schools worldwide. Its top position in the Middle East Africa region in the 2023 QS Hospitality and Leisure Subject Rankings is a testament to its commitment to excellence in education.

“Our Master’s programme is geared specifically towards aspiring managers and professionals interested in progressing their career in the hospitality industry. It will prime you with the business management skills to face the unique challenges to face the unique contemporary challenges and will guide you with the latest social and technological insights to be successful in this fast-moving, exciting industry.” — Dr. Steven Burns, Assistant Dean, EAHM.