Your passport to new possibilities with TVG Citizenship by Investment

For families looking to travel more freely, explore opportunities abroad or secure greater flexibility for the future, obtaining a second passport or residency in another country can open up new possibilities. However, understanding the different programmes, eligibility requirements and investment commitments can be a complex process.

TVG Citizenship by Investment aims to simplify this journey by helping individuals and families explore citizenship and residency options based on their needs, goals and budgets.

The process begins with a private consultation, during which the team assesses each client’s circumstances and identifies suitable investment migration routes.

The firm advises on citizenship-by-investment programmes in Dominica, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Vanuatu, as well as residency-by-investment programmes in Greece and Portugal. Clients are guided through the available options, with eligibility criteria, investment requirements, fees and expected timelines explained to help them make informed decisions.

Once a programme is selected, TVG coordinates the application process, including due diligence, documentation and application submissions, while providing regular updates until a decision is reached.

The firm’s services also extend to short-term travel requirements through Visa-Verza, its visit-visa service. Many clients initially approached the group for assistance with Schengen visas before exploring longer-term mobility options.

Visa-Verza continues to assist individuals and families with Schengen and other visit-visa applications, handling the documentation and application process for those planning international travel.

According to the company, clients who have obtained second citizenship through its services have gained greater flexibility when planning family holidays, arranging business travel and exploring future opportunities for their children.

Ayush Virmani, Managing Director of TVG Citizenship by Investment, said: “Whether you need a visa for next month or a second passport for the next generation, one conversation with the team is the place to start.”

Through its citizenship, residency and visit-visa services, TVG aims to provide families with guidance on international mobility, whether they are planning an upcoming trip or considering longer-term options for the future.