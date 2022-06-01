Your Dairy Dose Of Health

Shamim Sainulabdeen, Director – Private Label

The retail giant has continued to lead the way in promoting and providing customer-centric products that adhere to international standards

Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 10:01 AM

Keeping abreast of the changing demands and having a finger on the pulse of its loyal customers, LuLu has launched the region’s first retail brand fresh milk and dairy products, in association with the region’s best dairy producer so as to serve its customers with the very best quality fresh milk and diary products at competitive prices.

LuLu has partnered with the industry leaders in order to ensure that they maintain their sterling performance and continue to deliver exceptional quality products at best prices. Over time, LuLu’s store brands have attained higher quality levels and consistency, thanks to strict quality measures, better product innovations and improved manufacturing processes. This policy has ensured that the organisation consistently ranks amongst the most sought-after retail brands in the region. Moreover, the brand has been recognised and acknowledged for its legacy and excellence.

Shamim Sainulabdeen, Director – Private Label, said: “Our primary vision is to continue to cater to the ever-increasing demands of the region we operate in without compromising on the quality of our produce and delivery. Every one of us at LuLu is striving to best accommodate the requirements of our consumers through understanding their evolving tastes and needs.”

In line with its global vision, LuLu has partnered with world renowned Walt Disney and Warner Brothers to introduce high quality products with their popular characters such as Avengers, Spiderman, Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry etc. These products are mostly targeted at a certain demographic that pertains to kids and children within a certain range. Being one of the most well-known retail brands in the region, LuLu has been focusing to introduce many private label products across all categories through its hypermarkets across the MENA region. Currently, there are more than 2,500 products under their multiple private label brands that cater towards ensuring the complete satisfaction of their customers.