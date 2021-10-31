World’s first LEED Platinum petrol station

Dubai’s 3S Lighting illuminates the ENOC fuel station at Expo 2020 Dubai

By Shilpa Chandran Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 12:05 PM

The world’s first LEED platinum certified station at Expo 2020 Dubai is a marvel.

Inspired by the drought-tolerant ghaf tree, the national tree of the UAE, the ENOC fuel station blends perfectly with the theme of Expo and the culture of the UAE.

Illuminating this iconic structure for ENOC is lightings solution provider, 3S Lighting, known for the largest media façade installation in the world they operate on the Burj Khalifa.

Amir-El-Fobky: “The station is designed to represent sustainability. The ghaf tree in the desert that needs very little water to stay alive. It goes in line with the vision of the petrol station to be sustainable and energy efficient using renewable energy.”

A remarkable feature of the station is the display of animations and graphics on its canopy. “We were asked to come up with a storyboard featuring five themes - desert, clouds, rain, a growing tree or greenery, and energy - that reflect all the philosophical concepts related to the culture and nature of the country,” says Fayas Babu – COO of 3S Lighting.

A second feature of the lighting system is the animation produced on to the large display screens. The third unique feature of the station is the guidance lighting that will help vehicles driving into the station with different colored themes.

3S Lighting also provides the interior lighting for the Zoom store adjacent to the station.

“We were involved in the design aspect as well as the implementation of the project, a first of its kind in the world and customised to the requirements of the ENOC station,” says Sajeeb Koya, President of 3S Lighting. “We have been the pioneers in introducing LED lighting in this part of the world, going back to 2001,” he adds. Other notable projects of 3S Lighting are the Bee’ah headquarters in Sharjah and the iconic Garhoud Bridge.

As well as the ENOC station, 3S Lighting has also worked on the Al Wasl Dome at the Expo 2020 Dubai.