World Heart Day: No heart is too tough, protect and manage with Aster

Heart health is at the core of a vibrant life. As World Heart Day reminds us every year, the battle against cardiovascular disease is ongoing, but with innovation, expert care, and everyday action, a healthier heart is within everyone's reach.

The growing concern of cardiovascular disease in younger adults

“The prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) among younger populations is rising at an alarming rate,” highlights Dr Anil P Kumar, Specialist Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Qusais. “Traditionally considered a problem of older age, recently there has been an uptick in heart attacks, arrhythmias, and heart failure occurring in people under 50, and even in their 30s. We have come across patients as young as 25 years with instances of acute heart attack. Multiple lifestyle factors contribute, including poor dietary habits, chronic stress, sedentary work life, and increased smoking. We emphasise that younger patients often delay seeking care, not recognising their risk. Identifying at-risk individuals early and advocating for prompt medical attention are increasingly important steps to prevent severe outcomes, especially since early-stage disease may progress silently before a critical emergency occurs.”

Emerging types of cardiovascular disease

Dr Mohammad Younus Gahlot, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, King Faisal Road (Sharjah) says, “In recent years, primary care practices have observed shifts in the kinds of heart conditions commonly diagnosed. Beyond coronary artery disease and hypertension, young patients are presenting more frequently with arrhythmias, early-stage heart failure, and complications related to metabolic syndrome.” He further highlights, “We often see increased cases of high cholesterol and raised blood pressure during routine checkups, sometimes in individuals who look outwardly healthy. Education about these emerging trends is crucial: patients who understand their risk factors, including those related to obesity and diabetes, are more likely to engage in preventive care. Addressing these issues early in clinics can help manage progression and avoid morbidity and mortality.”

Rapid response: Managing acute cardiac emergencies

Dr Sandeep Shrivastava, Consultant Cardiovascular & Cardiothoracic Surgery at Aster Hospital, Qusais explains, “Cardiac emergencies such as heart attacks and arrhythmias demand immediate and coordinated action from healthcare teams. Early symptom recognition like chest pain, shortness of breath, or sudden collapse can make the critical difference between life and death. Emergency management starts even before the patient arrives at the hospital, often involving prompt activation of emergency services and initial interventions like CPR or use of an automated external defibrillator. On arrival, rapid diagnosis using ECGs and blood tests guides further treatment decisions, which may include clot-busting drugs, coronary angioplasty, or advanced cardiac support. Continuous training and collaboration for emergency staff helps reduce delays and improve patient outcomes during these high-stakes moments.”

Advanced diagnostics: Saving hearts with technology

“Modern cardiology relies on a host of sophisticated diagnostic tools that allow us to detect and understand heart problems with unprecedented accuracy,” says Dr Debabrata Dash, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at

Aster Hospital, Mankhool. “Non-invasive imaging such as echocardiography, cardiac CT, and MRI offer detailed views of heart structure and function, while blood biomarkers and electrocardiograms enable swift identification of active heart injury. Innovations like wearable devices and telemonitoring platforms let us observe heart rhythms remotely, providing early warning for arrhythmias or ischemia. The integration of these technologies streamlines diagnosis and tailors treatment, ensuring patients receive the right care at the right time, often long before symptoms become severe.”

Cutting-edge techniques in modern cardiac care

Dr Naveed Ahmed, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool says, “Treatment of serious heart disease has evolved remarkably in recent years. We can now open blocked arteries using minimally invasive procedures like angioplasty and stenting, rapidly restoring blood flow and salvaging heart muscle. Advanced surgical options such as valve repair or replacement through TAVI/TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation/Repair), bypass surgery, and even heart transplantation are available for those with complex conditions. These procedures involve highly trained multi-disciplinary teams, combining the expertise of doctors, nurses, and technicians to minimise risk and speed up recovery. The drive for continuous research and adoption of evidence-based practices helps ensure the most effective therapies are available to those in need.”

Prevention first with regular heart check-ups

Dr R V L Gowthami, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Speciality Clinic, International City (Pavilion Mall, France Cluster) says, “Preventive healthcare forms the cornerstone of heart disease management. Routine heart check-ups allow for systematic assessment of risk factors like hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and family history. By tracking these indicators over time, we can offer tailored advice on lifestyle changes, medication, or referrals to specialists as needed. Regular clinic visits create an opportunity for patient education, reinforcing the importance of quitting smoking, maintaining a balanced diet, and exercising regularly. Preventive care not only catches issues early but empowers individuals to play an active role in safeguarding their own heart health.”

Practical interventions with personalised risk management

“Beyond education, today’s clinics offer comprehensive and often hands-on interventions to actively manage heart health,” says Dr Naeem Hasanfatta, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC). “This can include individualised care plans developed by multi-disciplinary teams, a collaboration of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and dietitians. During clinic visits, patients may undergo in-depth risk assessments that lead to adjustments in medications, referrals to nutrition counselling, or enrolment in dedicated blood pressure or cholesterol management programs. Structured smoking cessation programmes, exercise prescriptions, and even mental health support for stress management are now regular features. By tracking progress with digital health tools and regular follow-ups, clinics transform prevention from passive advice into a dynamic, personalised, and goal-oriented process, substantially improving patient outcomes.”

Lifestyle, diet, and stress tips for a healthier heart

“A holistic approach to prevention addresses not just physical health but emotional wellbeing and everyday pressures that can impact the heart,” says Dr Lekshmi Priya Sadanandan Vasantha, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena (Deira). “We work with patients to design balanced, nutritious diets low in saturated fats and rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Advice on effective stress management, such as relaxation exercises, mindfulness, or social support complements the medical side of prevention. Addressing factors like sleep quality, hydration, and smoking cessation further strengthens the overall heart health strategy, helping patients enjoy both immediate and long-lasting benefits.”

World Heart Day is more than a date, it's a movement. Every patient, every family, every heartbeat counts. Take charge today!

