World Heart Day: From awareness to action, keep it ticking

The heart never rests. It beats more than 100,000 times a day, quietly keeping us alive while we rush through commutes, deadlines and endless to-do lists. Yet it is also the organ we take most for granted until something goes wrong.

Every year on September 29, the world comes together for World Heart Day. It is more than a date marked on the calendar, it is a collective call to protect the organ that sustains every moment of life. The World Health Organization’s theme this year, Use Heart for Action, underlines the urgency of turning awareness into concrete steps that prevent and manage cardiovascular disease.

A global challenge we can change

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for nearly 18 million lives each year. According to the WHO, more than three quarters of these deaths occur in low and middle-income countries. Yet so many of these tragedies are preventable. Simple daily choices such as thirty minutes of physical activity, eating fruits and vegetables, reducing salt, avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol can significantly lower the risk of heart attack and stroke.

The UAE’s shifting reality and champions of care

Doctors across the UAE are seeing a rise in heart disease among younger adults. Sedentary jobs, processed diets and chronic stress are fueling early onset cardiovascular problems. High blood pressure and cholesterol, often described as silent killers, go unchecked until symptoms appear suddenly in the form of a cardiac event. Regular check-ups and early screenings are no longer optional but essential.

The country has invested in creating one of the strongest healthcare ecosystems in the region, ensuring that prevention, treatment and rehabilitation are within reach. Aster Hospitals and Clinics highlight their role in guiding families through advanced diagnostics and holistic risk management. Thumbay University Hospital is marking World Heart Day by underscoring its growing capabilities in cardiac surgery and critical care innovation.

Prevention begins with us

Medical technology can save lives, but it cannot replace personal responsibility. Heart health is decided in kitchens, schools and workplaces as much as in hospitals. Choosing fresh food over fast food, walking or cycling short distances, managing stress and getting adequate sleep are everyday actions that add up. Today, digital tools and online platforms also make it easier than ever to track fitness, monitor heart health and access reliable awareness resources at the click of a button. Employers can play their part by prioritising wellness, while communities can design environments that encourage physical activity.

World Heart Day 2025 is a reminder that the future of heart health lies in action. It calls on governments, healthcare systems and individuals alike to step forward. By using heart for action, we can reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease, protect families and ensure that every beat is valued for the life it sustains.