A broken heart is painful, but a clogged one can be life-threatening. The good news is that what you eat can help prevent both. While no salad can erase heartbreak, diet plays a powerful role in how your heart feels emotionally and physically. Certain foods lift your mood, while others strengthen your heart muscle, improve circulation, and reduce your risk of heart disease.

A heart-healthy doesn’t mean bland meals or giving up your favorite foods. Small, consistent changes are what matter most. Broadly, think of it as reducing the ‘harmful three’ while increasing the ‘helpful three’.

The harmful three

Excess salt: Most of it doesn’t come from the saltshaker, but from hidden sources in processed foods. Bread, sauces, and packaged snacks often contain high sodium levels. For example, just two slices of bread can provide nearly quarter a teaspoon of salt. Choosing freshly prepared meals at home gives you better control.

Trans fats: These are artificially created fats added to processed foods to extend shelf life. They raise the bad cholesterol (LDL-cholesterol) and lower the good cholesterol (HDL-cholesterol), increasing your risk of heart attack and stroke. Limit fried fast foods, commercially basked food, packaged snacks, and margarine.

Added sugars: Beyond sweets, sugars sneak into cereals, sauces, and processed foods under names like high-fructose corn syrup or molasses. Excess sugar raises triglycerides, blood pressure, and risk of diabetes and heart disease.

The helpful three

Whole grains: As the American Heart Association recommends, at least half your grains should be whole. Think whole oats, brown rice, barley, or traditional grains like broken wheat harees, dalia, or chapatis made with wholemeal flour. These support healthy cholesterol levels and digestive health.

Proteins from plants and lean meat: Plant proteins such as beans, lentils, chickpeas, and hummus provide fiber and protective compounds. Nuts, seeds, and omega-3 rich fish like salmon and sardines are excellent for heart health. Keep red meat and processed meats to a minimum.

Fruits and vegetables: Aim for at least 2–3 cups of vegetables daily, in any form; raw, cooked, or even frozen. Favour 1-2 portions of high-fibre, low-sugar fruits rich in antioxidants, such as berries, guava, papaya, and pomegranate.

Diet is only part of the puzzle. A heart-healthy lifestyle also includes regular physical activity, good sleep hygiene, stress management, and avoiding smoking and excess alcohol. Together, these choices can lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol, reduce inflammation and help with weight management.

After all, food may not mend heartbreak but it can certainly prevent heartache.

— Dr Amena Sadiya is Nutritionist and Lifestyle Disease Specialist at JTS Medical Centre.