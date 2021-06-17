Wonderful Indonesia

With 17,000 islands, the nation welcomes all and sundry to go into the wild and immerse themselves in the sprawling blues and greens that meet the eye

Bali

Starting with one of the most esteemed destinations on the modern traveller's bucket list, Bali is a medley of beaches, volcanic hills, lush rice paddies, and several elegant Indonesian temples. Anyone who travels to Bali has warm sand and blue water on their mind, and the island doesn't disappoint. Kuta is the most famous beach and the perfect combination of sun and surf. If you're looking for something less crowded, Nusa Dua is the place. Sanur also offers a great vibe plus heart-thumping water sports.

Lombok

If you find Bali too commercial, Lombok is another island that emulates the previous island's vibe. Its offshore coral-ringed Gili Islands is a tropical paradise. They offer opportunities for diving and even snorkelling at a turtle sanctuary. If you're keen on more turtle action, stop by a turtle hatchery where hundreds are born each year. You can go solo or with a friend in a kayak and explore the island.

Bukit Lawang

Animal lovers unite! This charming sustainable village situated is home to a rehabilitation centre for orangutans. The village is also a worthy stop. Trek through the jungle to the Gunung Leuser National Park where you can spot Thomas Leaf Monkeys with their odd haircuts and explore the local flora and fauna.

Bangka Islands

These islands are the key to what gives Indonesia its versatility. White sands, one-of-a-kind granite boulders, and palm trees are spread along the coast. During certain periods of the year, thrill in this prime spot for viewing dolphins, manta rays and at least nine species of whale. Throughout the year, you can catch sight of tuna, batfish, jacks and barracuda.

Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park

Taking a break from all the lush greenery in this surreal land of volcanic craters on the island of Java, perpetually surrounded by smoke and clouds. Gunung Bromo (2392 m) is the largest crater here, stretching across 10 km. The lunar-like landscape is a sea of volcano sand, under the shadow of soaring cliffs. To its south is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and the highest peak on Java, Gunung Semeru at 3676 m. Most independent travellers get to Bromo through the town of Probolinggo and stay in Cemoro Lawang.

Tana Toraja

Nicknamed the 'Land of the Heavenly Kings' or Torajaland is tucked within the highlands of South Sulawesi. Travel back in time with a stunning mountainous backdrop, dotted with rice fields, bamboo-clad hills and villages with charming traditional boat-shaped houses. Explore Tana Toraja with a local guide to get a sneaky glimpse into the culture, which is untouched by Western influence. The people of the village are said to be some of the most friendly and welcoming people a traveller could ever hope to meet. Make sure to check out the eerie but mesmerising burial cave.

For more information, visit www.indonesia.travel