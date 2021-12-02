Wishing Health and Happiness

Vandana Luthra, Founder, VLCC Group

Vandana Luthra, Founder, VLCC Group extends sincerest congratulations to all UAE Rulers, citizens and expats on this blissful occasion

This significant day in the UAE’s history symbolises the country’s unity, strength, and determination to develop brilliant and creative generations at all levels and reach worldwide landmarks. VLCC’s involvement in the National Day celebrations each year, with special initiatives, demonstrates our dedication to continuing to support and participate in the UAE’s vision and ambitions.

VLCC is a leading wellness and beauty services and products player, with operations in 310 locations spanning 143 cities in 12 countries across Southeast Asia, South Asia, the GCC region and East Africa. However, the UAE has had a special significance for VLCC since 2005, as it is the country where the organisation chose to set up its first international base, outside India. Today, the UAE is where VLCC’s headquarter for Middle East and Africa region is also located.

VLCC is proud to contribute to and support the UAE’s mission in the health and wellness domain by providing high quality proactive healthcare and preventive wellness services. Also, our public awareness Anti-Obesity Drive initiative, that we have been promoting in the country annually in the months of November and December since 2006, is our humble contribution in raising awareness about the need to live an active and healthy lifestyle, thereby giving back to the community that has made VLCC the fastest-growing wellness and beauty company in the UAE.

Celebrating this momentous anniversary also means recognising the magnitude of accomplishments as well as the UAE’s expanding role and prestige on the international stage as a progressive and influential state in all fields. The UAE, being the fast growing, innovative, global country that it is, whose astute leadership has elevated the rapid growth and prosperity, has become a beacon of sustainable success in a fast changing and dynamic world.

On the occasion of the 50th UAE National Day celebrations, we dedicate ourselves to staying strong in our mission to transform people’s lives and support society on the journey to health and well-being.

May this day of inception fill the lives of all residents in the UAE with eternal happiness and glory of prosperity and well-being. Happy National Day, UAE!

