Window To The World

Dr. Ram Buxani,Group Chairman — ITL Cosmos Group

The Indian expat community has been a vital cog in the development of the UAE over the years, feels Dr. Ram Buxani, Group Chairman at ITL Cosmos

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

To say that Dr. Ram Buxani, Group Chairman of ITL Cosmos, has witnessed the birth of the UAE would be an understatement and a disservice to the encyclopedic knowledge he possesses of the region. Watching the many pictures that adorn the office walls of his face, one feels like witnessing the journey of Dubai itself.

Meeting late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum at the first trade fair organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the late 1960s. Saif Al Ghurair, first President of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is in the centre.

JOURNEY OF INDIA

Looking over the rise of India as one of the fastest growing economies, Dr. Buxani said that India has been bestowed with countless bounties and treasures, thus giving it the potential to be number one.

Dr. Ram Buxani with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during his first visit to Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, in August 2015. (From left) Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, former UAE Minister of Economy; PM Modi and Dr. Ram Buxani.

PROMISING COLLABORATIONS

Talking about the landmark deals CEPA and I2U2 that will play a massive role in the contribution to India's economy, Dr. Buxani said: “These developments are a gamechanger. Dubai is like a window to the world for India. It opens up a plethora of avenues and opportunities due to strategic location of the UAE. And the relationship is beneficial for both countries as India provides storage space for the UAE as well as access to its skilled workforce and materials.”

Buxani said that for India to be included in the I2U2 group, among the leading nations of the worlds, is validation of its vast potential and how far it can go. The world can benefit from this as it would open up a whole range of possibilities not just for the region, but also for the world.

On the topic of CEPA and the relation between the UAE and India, Dr. Buxani said that both countries perfectly complimented each other.

A VIBRANT COMMUNITY

Dr. Buxani said that when he had arrived, there were Trucial States and the total population was around 20,000, out of which an estimated 2,000 were Indian expats. To start from that number to the 3.5 million strong Indian diaspora today, proves that Indians are a vital cog for the development of the UAE. At the same time, he acknowledged the opportunity and freedom given by the UAE to succeed. .

A STORY OF GROWTH RESILIEINCE

The growth of the trading community has mirrored the journey of Dubai, reflecting its growth and prosperity. “When opportunities come, you have to grab them. It has been a very organic growth, like the moving sand dunes, the business and the city have grown in tandem. There have been ups and downs but through it all, they have survived,” Dr. Buxani reiterated.

“The building in which we sit in was once the only building in the whole area when it was created in 1954. Watching the area develop and grow around has been a memorable experience,” he added.

BOND OF TRUST

Talking about the business-minded vision of the Rulers of Dubai, Dr. Buxani recalled how when the post box numbers were being distributed, the Rulers did not keep the starting numbers for themselves. Rather, they presented them to the businessmen. ITL Cosmos thus, received P.O. Box number six. Over the years, the business community has repaid that respect and faith time and time again, taking Dubai and the UAE to where it is today.

He also gave the example of the dredging of the Creek and how the business community had come forward and offered to fund the project. He signs off by saying that this was another example of the level of trust and faith.

MESSAGE FOR INDIAN DIASPORA

A satisfied life is better than a successful life because success is measured by others while satisfaction is measured by oneself.

— ali@khaleejtimes.com