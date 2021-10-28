Why it's more important than ever to get fit at 50

This year the UAE is celebrating its 50th year. To celebrate, we’re shining a spotlight on ways to live your best, fittest life, in your 50s and beyond

You’ve probably heard of the phrase “50 is the new 40”. But what you might not know, is that there is actually scientific evidence to support it. According to an in-depth scientific study by the Jama Network Open, getting fit in your 50s can be as beneficial as starting early, and can have a transformative effect on your overall health, which can last for decades. And with the Dubai Fitness Challenge launching on 29 October, there has never been a better time to get fit, and enjoy your 50s, 60, 70s and beyond. In celebration of the UAE’s 50th Jubilee this year, we’ve looked at some of the most impactful ways you can get fit, in your fifth decade.

Combat muscle loss

A key difference between getting in shape in your 20s, compared to doing so in your 50s is that later in life you need to take great care of your muscles. Resistance training is a great way to make sure you are supporting your muscle health, bones and joints while getting in shape. This can include anything from pilates, to exercising with dumbbells, kettlebells and barbells at the gym. Be sure to speak to a professional first, so they can make sure you are using the equipment correctly - as bad posture or the wrong move can do far more harm than good. If you can, workout with a personal trainer, who can ensure you have the correct exercises for your age and fitness level, or attend one of the many resistance training classes in Dubai. There are also thousands of free fitness classes for Dubai Fitness Challenge, so it’s a great opportunity to find the type of class you enjoy.

Keep a record of your diet

A healthy lifestyle starts in the kitchen. However when you are busy at work and at home, it can often be difficult to take a conscious look at what you are consuming on a daily basis. In order to make meaningful change, the best way to start is to make a record of what you are eating on a daily basis, noting down the nutritional content in each meal. Try doing this for two weeks, and also make a note of how you feel after each meal (sluggish, energised etc). As we get older, it can change our metabolism, meaning that we don’t need to consume as many calories as we did when we were younger, and it can also affect our ability to digest certain foods. It’s also important when you are trying to strengthen muscle mass to make sure to eat enough protein. Once you’ve taken an in-depth look at what you are eating, book an appointment with a recognised dietician, nutritionist or doctor to discuss your current diet, and any changes you should make to assist your health goals.

Join a group class with like-minded people

Stanford University carried out an in-depth study which showed a correlation between overall wellbeing and health with the amount of social activity people enjoyed later in life. As such, building a strong social network in your 50s could set you up for the later decades in your life. For a double boost, why not pick a sport to try or a fitness class to join? Not only will you be taking a positive step towards becoming fitter and healthier, but you will also have the opportunity to meet like-minded people and boost your overall wellbeing.

If you want to live your fittest life in your fifties, why not take on Dubai Fitness Challenge? Running from 29 October to 27 November everyone – from the young to the young at heart: first timers to fitness enthusiasts – is encouraged to take on the challenge and commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days. A huge variety of fitness activities and events will be taking place across the city including three Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park, thousands of free classes and the iconic Dubai Run and Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road.

