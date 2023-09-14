Why Children Studying in the US Should Explore The EB-5 Visa?

While the EB-5 visa allows families to obtain a US green card through an investment of $800,000 (refundable after a few years), it also addresses most of the concerns encountered by international students whishing to study in the US

Preeya Malik, Managing Director, Step Global and US Lawyer

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 10:15 AM Last updated: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM

Education Opportunities — One of the key advantages of the EB-5 programme for students is the access to quality education in the US, which has the largest number of prestigious and Ivy League universities in the world. Students with EB-5 visas can enrol in these schools and programmes without submitting to rigorous quotas which have been set aside only for US residents and citizens, thereby greatly decreasing the competition for admission and opening the doors to a world class education and valuable networking opportunities.

Decreased In-State Tuition: EB-5 green card holders qualify for in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities, which can reduce the cost of education by three times, compared to international student tuition rates. These savings can amount to more than $140,000 over the course of one degree, depending on the university. This tuition savings is particularly beneficial for families with multiple children or for children who will go on to do multiple degrees in the US such as a Masters or Doctorate.

Financial Aid and Scholarships: With an EB-5 green card, students are eligible to apply to a larger number of scholarships offered only to US residents and which international students cannot avail. The various states and US government also provide grants and zero per cent loans which are not available to international students but are accessible only for Green Card holders and US citizens.

Work and Career Opportunities: EB-5 green card holders have the freedom to work in the United States without the requirement for sponsorship or an additional work visa (such as the H-1B). This can provide students with the ability to gain practical work experience during their studies via internships or jobs with top companies in the US. This experience could then in turn, assist in securing employment post-graduation. Many students have been facing great disappointment when they find they are forced to leave the US after graduation from a US program, because they are unable to secure an employer to sponsor them or they are not selected in the H-1B lottery system.

Path to Citizenship: Green card holders can apply for US citizenship after 5 years of holding the green card. Citizenship will open up more opportunities for education, employment (both in the US and abroad), and overall lifestyle for the student and family’s future.

