Where wellbeing comes first: The Aquila School leads the way in safe, happy learning

For most parents, the wish for their children is simple. They want their children to grow up happy, confident and secure. At The Aquila School in Dubai, these values are not an add-on but the foundation of everything the school does. Step into the school on any day and you will notice the difference. Teachers and the principal greet pupils by name, children share their ideas with confidence and there is a strong sense that every individual matters. Wellbeing is not a programme or a poster on the wall. It is part of daily life.

The Aquila School places relationships at the centre of learning. A dedicated pastoral team, safeguarding policies, and initiatives such as a buddy system for new pupils and student wellbeing ambassadors ensure children feel supported from the moment they arrive. This care extends into the classroom, where curiosity, creativity and resilience are encouraged alongside academic progress. Parents value the balance. Pupils are guided to achieve strong results through multiple pathways including GCSEs, BTECs, the IBCP and the IBDP, but without the intense academic pressure sometimes found in other schools.

Principal Wayne Howsen shares: “Safe, happy learning is more than just a phrase for us. It is the foundation of our school where relationships matter. When children feel secure and cared for, they achieve incredible things. Families will see this during our upcoming Wellbeing Open Day when they can experience first-hand how wellbeing is at the heart of every classroom and every interaction at The Aquila School.”

Held on October 10 to mark World Mental Health Day, the Open Day will include workshops for parents and pupils in partnership with Mind Your Health. Guest speaker George Peterkin, psychologist and art therapist, will lead resilience training for Years 10–13. Sixth Form students will take part in Build Your Own Warrior, a course on navigating transitions and developing a positive mindset. Parents can join a bespoke session focused on helping children build perseverance and confidence in today’s complex world.

As part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP) -— a global network of over 100 schools — The Aquila School also offers pupils international opportunities, from global competitions to cultural exchanges, connecting them to a wider world while staying rooted in their local community.

