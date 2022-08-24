Where Quality Meets Education

Hummingbird is all about a stimulating and welcoming environment provided by the nursery that focuses on one-to-one individual learning programmes

Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 10:08 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 10:15 AM

The toddlers’ foundation for their educational journey has been laid by Hummingbird Nursery. The nursery, which is unique in its field, is dedicated to helping working parents who want to give their kids the greatest possibilities possible during their formative years in a nurturing, safe, and stimulating environment.

If your child isn’t already attending a nursery but is beginning to show signs that they may be ready to spread their wings a little, you may want to consider what this nursery setting has to offer. Hummingbird Nursery prepares your child by helping them develop their social skills. It bases its operations primarily on the idea of one-to-one individual learning. Your child will improve their communication abilities and expand their vocabulary and language in a variety of various contexts by interacting with their peers and nursery professionals.

A crucial aspect of their development is learning how to engage with classmates and adults other than their parents and express their feelings and opinions. They have a terrific chance to learn more about other people’s emotions when playing with other children at the nursery.

The nursery provides a variety of experiences and activities to keep your child interested and stimulated through its British curriculum. The added benefit of health and safety makes it a fascinating new experience. Being recognised as the Nursery of the Year in Dubai (Silver Winner) and Abu Dhabi (Gold Winner) in 2021 is evident that Hummingbird offers the highest calibre of education available in any local nursery. Approved and qualified by the UAE Ministry of Education, Hummingbird Nursery is an address of happiness and growth for your child.

Tanja Spasojevic, General Manager, Hummingbird Nursery, said: “We have been part of many families learning journeys for the past 14 years. Hummingbird specialises in catering to working family’s needs around business areas in DIFC in Dubai, but also serving the residential community on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, making sure children are happy, safe, and socially well prepared. Our school readiness programme is excellent, and children’s achievements are beyond what’s expected for their age”.

For more information:

Dubai

Centre Manager: Emy Stangberg

Phone: + 971 4 370 0449

Email: emy@hummingbird.ae

Abu Dhabi

Center Manager: Tanja Spasojevic

Phone: +971 2 671 7701

Email: Tanja@hummingbird.ae