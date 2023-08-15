Where Diversity Meets Distinction

The remarkable growth of KIIT is rooted in the principles espoused time and again by its visionary founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:46 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:52 AM

Nestled in the heart of Bhubaneswar, India, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed-to-be-University has transcended its role as a mere institution of higher learning. It stands as a beacon of multiculturalism and ethnic diversity, fostering a vibrant community of students hailing from 65 different nations.

Despite being a youthful institution at a mere 26 years old, KIIT's impact resonates as strongly as that of other legacy institutions. Its academic and research achievements have propelled it to the 13th position among Indian universities in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2023.

Moreover, on a global scale, KIIT is proudly placed in the rank band of 151 – 200 in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2023. Recognising its prowess, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), under the Education Ministry's aegis, lauds KIIT as the 16th best in the nation. A comprehensive array of over 200 programmes spanning diverse disciplines beckons eager minds, with more than 40,000 students embracing the KIIT journey. Behind this edifice of knowledge stand over 3,000 dedicated faculty members and researchers. This symphony of diversity harmonises on a campus that stands unparalleled in India. KIIT owes its success to the visionary founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta. His unwavering dedication to education's cause and resolute drive to transform KIIT into a 21st-century centre of learning has catalysed international recognition within a mere two decades.

KIIT boasts an enviable distinction as Eastern India's foremost host to foreign students. Its sprawling campus serves as a melting pot of cultures and nationalities, forming a crucible of cross-cultural exchange. Each architectural facet of the campus, resonating within the 23 distinct departments, is a testament to this dynamic fusion. KIIT's legacy extends to the global stage, producing trailblazers across corporate, academic, and administrative echelons. These torchbearers of success often trace their roots back to this institution. International students, in particular, gravitate toward KIIT, making it their premiere choice for shaping their careers.

International partnerships serve as the cornerstone of KIIT's global academic vision, with ties to 70 international universities. Its membership in esteemed international bodies like IET, ACU, EAIE, IAU, IAUP, UNAI, APACPH, AUAP, ESRUC, and UMAP attests to its collaborative ethos.

Guiding students from their very arrival is the 'KIIT Global' center, which serves as a compass for cultural, legal, academic, and other relevant matters. Remarkably, 10 researchers and faculty members from KIIT, including some distinguished Padma Awardees, find themselves among Stanford University's 'World's Top 2 Percent Scientists.'

The engineering programmes at KIIT offer hands-on exposure to real-world issues across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. Spanning a sprawling campus, one of the nation's largest, the premier engineering institute encompasses a wide spectrum of engineering disciplines and emerging domains.

The spirit of research and innovation courses through KIIT's veins is evidenced by its 19 centres of excellence established in collaboration with industries. KIIT's faculty drives research and consultancy endeavours, garnering millions of dollars in financial support annually. A plethora of ongoing projects, backed by national and international funding agencies, further underscores KIIT's commitment to pioneering research.

The campus doors open to Nobel laureates, industry stalwarts, and renowned professors, fostering interactive sessions with faculty and students. Additionally, KIIT provides a platform for showcasing work at international conferences.

Amidst this academic fervour, KIIT's wifi-enabled campus offers students a myriad of choices to unwind and pursue hobbies. Sprawling greenery interspersed with well-designed hangouts, libraries, cafeterias, and amphitheatres, alongside top-tier sporting infrastructure, create a conducive environment for holistic growth.

KIIT's dedication to sports shines brightly, reflected in its champions on both national and international fronts, including the Olympics. The campus has also produced young rugby champions, swimmers, athletes, chess masters and hockey sensations who have brought glory to the nation. KIIT’s sports infrastructure is unparalleled among universities by any measure; it is often described as a university with a mini-sports city.

Life at KIIT transcends lectures and study sessions, offering a rich tapestry of events and activities that forge lifelong friendships. Within this vibrant backdrop, students glean a meaningful educational journey while savouring the quintessential university experience.

KIIT's influence extends to hosting major national and international events, from the Indian Science Congress and Indian Social Science Congress to the World Congress of Poets. Most recently, the university successfully orchestrated the South Asia Women's Conference, underscoring its global stature.