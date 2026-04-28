Where achievement reflects a deeper journey – Al Yasat Private School

School’s curriculum integrating AI, Robotics, E-Sports, Aeronautics, and Entrepreneurship

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 28 Apr 2026, 8:00 AM
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In international education, success is often reduced to metrics like university placements and test scores. At Al Yasat Private School, while we value these results, we believe every statistic represents a narrative of personal growth, a human journey.

Our Class of 2026 embodies this journey. Their achievements are exceptional: a 100 per cent university acceptance rate, with over 90 per cent of students securing full scholarships. This includes entering fields like AI at the University of Shanghai. These results are not the product of simple exam focus but of a consistent, nurturing environment where a significant portion of students have spent their entire educational journey. “If the journey is as good as it should be, the destination will take care of itself,” said Scott Carnochan.

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With a 97 per cent Emirati student body, our mission is inextricably linked to the UAE’s national vision. Our ‘future-ready’ provision transforms students into active creators through a curriculum integrating AI, Robotics, E-Sports, Aeronautics, and Entrepreneurship. This commitment was recently validated by our historic Cognia Accreditation with Merit, a distinction for performance significantly exceeding international standards.

Whether winning Arabic language competitions or designing sustainable robots, our students develop as well-rounded individuals with deep national roots and global readiness. As Superintendent Scott Carnochan notes, Al Yasat is defined by the lasting impact left on the heart and mind of every student. If the journey is purposeful, the destinations will take care of themselves.

Learn more at www.alyasat-school.com


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