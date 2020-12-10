When security is essential, infrastructures need total protection

Italian firm Leonardo offers certified training and can design and deliver a turnkey cyber security solutions, allowing specialists to exercise caution against new and emerging threats.

With the Golden Jubilee approaching and Expo 2020 Dubai planned for October 2021, critical infrastructure protection is one of the key factors the UAE will be focusing on in order to ensure national resilience and the safety of its citizens.

"This country is home to two of the world's busiest airports and some of the most iconic buildings, as well as infrastructures that are critical for the energy and financial industries which contribute to the UAE's international standing" Domiziano Boschi, head of Leonardo's Abu Dhabi office, told Khaleej Times.

As a leading provider of critical infrastructure and major event protection, the Italian-headquartered aerospace and defence giant Leonardo stands ready to share its depth of experience in the security field. "The big push towards digitalisation, which has been accelerated by the global pandemic, together with the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the integration of information technology (IT) systems and operational technology (OT) systems, have introduced an important element of convergence between the physical and digital world."

"In the current scenario, there are key roles for both the physical security of infrastructure and digital protection from cyber threats, which are increasingly challenging and constantly evolving" highlighted Boschi.

The theme of security concerns the whole of society, touching on government and defence organisations, national industry and businesses providing critical services as hospitals, power plants, oil and gas platforms, water facilities, transport and TELCO. All of these services are integral parts of everyday life, and this means that any interruption would severely harm citizens, businesses, the running of government and even national security.

What can governments and businesses do to improve their level of protection? "There is no single 'silver bullet', but rather a matrix of activities which, together, can avoid or mitigate the impact of an attack or a failure. This starts with improving situational awareness, a crucial element for improving the resilience of physical and digital infrastructure, as well as anticipating problems and adopting adequate countermeasures."

Situational awareness means establishing a level of understanding on the effects of specific events, as well as acquiring adequate knowledge on the emergence of threats and vectors of possible attacks. This is fundamental information for the decision making process when critical security decisions have to be taken: "Awareness must be considered mandatory for the physical and digital resilience of all organisations," explained Boschi.

"At Leonardo, we can draw on decades of experience thanks to our experience in providing security for large events. These include several international summits and large-scale sporting occasions, most notably multiple editions of the Olympic Games."

How to improve situational awareness? "At their core, integrated security solutions rely on advanced command and control centres, which employ innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced video analysis, and big data. We can also increase the reactiveness and effectiveness of control room operators and, through the use of integrated, multi-technology networks for both mission and business-critical communications, improve the coordination of forces on the ground" pointed out Giacomo Speretta, head of business development at Leonardo's Cyber Security Division.

Is this enough? "Not by itself - stated Speretta - because protection is not only a matter of innovative processes and technologies, it also requires properly trained and specialised security operators. Cyber, for instance, is one of the domains in which training is essential, because hybrid and constantly evolving threats can affect the resilience of IT structures in a whole range of ways. What we call a cyber range solution is, therefore, essential as it can simulate cyber-attacks in realistic and complex scenarios. By experiencing such attacks, operators can develop the skills necessary to manage them."

To help its customers keep their cyber skills up-to-date, Leonardo offers certified training and can also design and deliver a turnkey cyber academy and cyber range, allowing specialists to exercise caution against new and emerging threats.

Notably, cyber range solutions can evaluate the level of IT resilience of operational components within a number of environments, in order to analyse and classify the results of simulated attacks, based on data collected during real offensive campaigns. In other words, cyber ranges can provide a realistic environment in which IT components can be evaluated, with the aim of showing their limits and vulnerabilities before certifying them for real-world use.

Leonardo's experience includes delivering cybersecurity expertise to NATO since 2012, to protect the Alliance's ICT infrastructures. "The company also supports individual nation states and large corporations, including financial institutions, with comprehensive cyber solutions and training. This greatly increases the cyber security and response capabilities of an organisation, improving its resilience" concluded Boschi.