When care becomes a partnership: The story behind Elevate Kids Clinic

In a city where healthcare continues to evolve alongside innovation and care for People of Determination continues to redefine standards, a new pediatric therapy clinic is taking a different approach — one that begins not with treatment plans, but with parents.

Founded by Husna and Sandhya, Elevate Kids Clinic was created from a simple observation: while children receive therapy for only a few hours each week, parents carry the responsibility, hope, questions, and uncertainty every single day.

"Parents are often expected to become experts overnight," says co-founder Husna. "They're handed reports, goals, and recommendations, but many still go home with a strong sense of guilt about whether they're doing enough. We wanted to change that feeling."

Every milestone — we prefer to call them our 'celebration of firsts'—whether it's the first time they look up when you call their name, the first spontaneous hug, the first "Mummy" or "Daddy", the first smile when they realise, "I did it", or even the first time they join in at the park, is viewed not as the achievement of a therapist or child alone, but as the result of consistent collaboration between clinicians and families.

Rather than positioning parents as observers, Elevate Kids Clinic was built around the belief that meaningful progress happens when families become active partners in a child's journey.

Co-founder Sandhya explains that the clinic's philosophy extends beyond therapy sessions. "Our work doesn't end when a child walks out of the therapy room. We want parents to understand why we do what we do, how they can continue supporting their child at home, and to feel empowered rather than overwhelmed."

This family-centred philosophy has influenced every aspect of the clinic's design. Parents are encouraged to ask questions, understand goals, celebrate progress, and become confident participants in decision-making throughout their child's developmental journey.

The clinic brings together specialists across behaviour analysis (ABA), speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and physiotherapy, allowing families to access coordinated care under one roof. Beyond individual therapy, the team has also developed structured group programmes that focus on communication, movement, learning readiness, and social participation, helping children build skills that naturally transfer into everyday life.

For the founders, however, the greatest measure of success is not simply developmental progress, it is restoring confidence to families. "Parents know their children better than anyone," says Husna. "Our role is not to replace that instinct but to support it with clinical expertise. When families feel heard, understood, and genuinely involved, children benefit."

The clinic's guiding philosophy is reflected in its tagline: Elevating Potential with Infinite Care. It is a reminder that while every child's path is unique, no family should feel they are walking it alone.

As conversations around neurodevelopment continue to grow, the founders hope to contribute to a wider cultural shift — one where therapy is not viewed as something that happens to a child, but as a collaborative journey shared between clinicians, parents, and the child, and where empathy is recognised not as an added quality but as the foundation upon which meaningful care is built.

To learn more, please reach out to Husna at husna@elevatekidsclinic.com