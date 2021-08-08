What’s your pick?

Here are some common types of drywalls to use for your next house project

Regular/White drywall

Regular, white drywall is the most prevalent form of drywall known. Most ceilings and walls are made of regular drywall in single-family constructions. Drywall is now available in commercial lengths of up to 16-feet, which is ideal for the growing trend of taller ceilings in homes.

Abuse resistant drywall

Abuse resistant drywall is beneficial in high-traffic locations such as garages, mudrooms and workshops where normal drywall can be readily damaged. Higher wallboard density, as well as fibre mesh is placed at the backside of the wallboard to prevent cracking and warping.

Green board drywall

Green board drywall, also known as moisture-resistant drywall, has a green surface that makes it more water resistant than ordinary drywall. It’s commonly used as a tile backer in damp places like bathrooms, basement walls, kitchens and laundries.

Fire-resistant drywall

This type of drywall, also known as fire-rated Type X drywall, is frequently required by building codes to lower the risk of fires in a specified building. It is not fireproof however it will slow down a fire, resulting in reduced property damage. The board is added with glass fibres to help it resist fire.

Blue board firewall

Blue board drywall, also known as plaster baseboard comes with a specific purpose: it’s utilised for veneer plastering and is created to provide surfaces with improved absorption properties. Due to the distinctive construction materials, blue board is built to surpass regular drywall and has high water and mould tolerances. It’s a good alternative for homeowners who want to keep mudrooms, attics and other areas that are constantly exposed to a lot of moisture. The use of a blue board can also assist in minimising noise.

Paperless drywall

Some believe paperless drywall to be the latest and significant technique to finish interior walls without risking mould development. This product is also constructed of gypsum, but instead of paper, fiberglass is used as the exterior covering. The material is designed particularly for places where water is a constant like showers. It’s very essential to check the prices of paperless drywall before you think of buying, as reportedly the installation is difficult than the other drywalls.

Soundproofing drywall

Whether it’s to create a rehearsal room for your child’s band or to block out the traffic noise outside, homeowners may opt for this drywall product. Made using gypsum, but a special patented technology polymer is added to prevent the noise that keeps you awake at night.

Moisture resistant drywall

When it comes to indoor air quality, you require a residential drywall that keeps both water and moisture out. Water damage is almost unavoidable in a home setting. When water damage occurs, the moisture-resistant drywall has a special surface coating that reduces the amount of damage. This type is best used or bathrooms, laundry rooms and kitchens.