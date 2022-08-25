UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

What Will Your Journey Look Like?

Choose a university that empowers you to achieve your career ambitions. Here's what MDX Dubai's students have to say about their journey

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 9:29 AM

Last updated: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 9:31 AM

APPLY NOW @

MDX.AC.AE/September2022

CONNECT WITH US!

+971 (0) 56 371 1260

+971 (0) 4 367 8100

ADMISSIONS@MDX.AC.AE

MDX.AC.AE


More news from Supplements
The Medicinal Hub

Supplements

The Medicinal Hub

An international platform for imparting world-class education, creating excellent research infrastructure and training manpower as per the current and future global requirements

Supplements