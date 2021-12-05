Well-being Rewarded

Prime Healthcare Group introduces first-of-its-kind incentivisation programme, thus allowing patients to take better care of themselves

Founded by Dr. Jamil Ahmed, an orthopedic surgeon trained in India and Germany, Prime Healthcare Group LLC was established in collaboration with some of the most prominent local partners in the region. The vision behind Prime Healthcare is to become the leading and the most respected healthcare provider in the region by offering personalised, comprehensive and affordable quality health care with most effective treatment outcomes through the best-in-class professionals.

Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Managing Director, Prime Healthcare Group

With the first out-patient centre that became operational in October 1999, the organisation has never looked back, growing from strength to strength. The company has a team of more than of over 350 physicians and 1,500 supporting professionals providing state-of-the-art medical care to the UAE’s citizens and residents. The company is dedicated to making the country a benchmark for superior healthcare solutions with its dedicated team of physicians handpicked on the basis of their exemplary credentials and expertise in diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, in the pursuance of its core values which are customer centricity, transparency, cost-effectiveness, quality consciousness and speed of action, Primary Healthcare Group was appreciated for its services by being awarded the Dubai Quality Appreciation (DQA) Award for the second time in 2012 after 2007. The group was also commended by the Dubai Government’s Department of Economic Development for excellence in the areas of high service quality, appreciable level of customer satisfaction, strategic branding, employee care, free health check-ups and health awareness programmes under its community outreach agenda.

The aim behind the offering is to motivate and encourage customers to avail the services on offer in order to improve their health and well-being. Under their key guideline of ‘personalised care, personally’ the group has been driving the entire service process throughout its various verticals which practice the same customer centric philosophy in all its interactions. One of its offerings is Prime Hospital, a 100-bed facility, focusing primarily on the much-needed acute adult/pediatric and neo-natal care. The hospital has been designed as per the recommendation of the American Institute of Architects Hospital Architecture (AIA) guidelines and purpose built as per JCI standards. Prime Hospital’s aesthetic and patient-friendly interiors are designed and sourced from some of the best suppliers in the industry. Prime Medical Centers LLC is another vertical under the umbrella of Prime Healthcare Group, which consists of multi-specialty centres in all the major residential areas of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. These centres offer an extensive list of services ranging from general practice to super specialty supported with diagnostic facilities, all under one roof.

The Premier Diagnostic Medical Center LLC is comprised of a fully-equipped laboratory, radiology unit, accredited by the ISO15189. The lab offers open MRI, CT scan, mammography, OPG, advanced laboratory services, segmental body analysis, sleep study, etc. The centre has a dedicated team of experts providing different kind of preventive health screenings for men and women. Also included are pre-employment health screenings and pre-insurance medical examinations of international standards. In order to make up for the paucity of quality medical care for workers, Prime Healthcare opened Prime Corp Medical Centre — the first network of dedicated onsite corporate clinics at over 40 locations in the UAE to serve workers and other staff members inside corporate clients’ premises. Another vertical is MediPrime Pharmacies LLC, located adjacent to most Prime branches. These are stocked with many prescribed as well as over-the-counter medicines. Prime Medical Store LLC, established in 2012, is located strategically at Al Qusais Industrial Area 3 with a storage area of 4,600 sq ft. It is the central medical store of the Prime Healthcare Group and has been licensed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention under the category of ‘drug store’. The store is ISO certified.

