Welfare of community remains a top priority

Newly-joined Consul General said the consulate has taken a number of measures for easy access of community services

Welfare of the Pakistani community remains a top priority for the mission and there will be no stone unturned to resolve the community issues at the earliest, says a senior diplomat.

Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, said the consulate has taken a number of measures for easy access of community services.

“Online Khuli Kacheris are a regular feature of Pakistan Missions in UAE to listen to and address the isues of the community. As soon as pandemic situation improves, Consulate General teams will reach out to other Emirates for holding Khuli Kachehris and resolving community issues,” Khan told Khaleej Times during an interview ahead of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Khan, a career diplomat with 19 years of experience in the Pakistan foreign services, recently joined the Consulate and assumed his responsibilities as Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

He said Consulate General and its team is accessible to community through the call centre for any assistance and guidance from the community.

“It is encouraging to see that initiatives taken by Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai are helping the community and are acknowledged and appreciatedby them. We at the Consulate General aim to provide easy and convenient access of all servicesto Pakistani community at their doorstep,” Khan said.

“We have achieved this through our digital platforms. We have already launched mobile app for all community services. Very soon we will launch Urdu version of the same for ease of use by all. A call centre already working will be shifted to toll free number to ensure all calls and queries are responded to,” he added.

To a question about restoration of services to overseas Pakistanis, he said the Consulate General has been providing all consular services to the community in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

“Additionally we have ensured that community has access to main services from comfort of their homes by introducing digital platforms, online visas, passports and call centres,” he said.

“We have 24/7 helpline +97143970412 available at the Consulate General for any assistance and guidance,” he added.

UAE-Pakistan economic ties

Khan said Pakistan and UAE are important trade partners and there is an ample potential of trade between the two countries in areas like processed food, textiles, building materials, auto parts and surgical goods.

He said Pakistan Consulate General through its Trade and Investment section plans to engage all UAE Chambers and relevant Government departments to highlight the attractive investment regime in Pakistan and further enhance bilateral Trade between two countries.

“We have identified major trade fairs in diverse sectors such as food, cosmetics, health, IT and hospitality for participation from Pakistan. Active participation of Pakistani exporters and businessmen in Trade fairs will also provide an opportunity for exporters to engage with potential buyers and investors in UAE,” he said.

To a question about legal assistance platform to facilitate Pakistanis, he said the initiative launched recetly received a good response and benefiting the community.

“Through our legal assistance platform, we have been able to provide legal advice to a large number of Pakistanis. All Pakistanis facing such issues are encouraged to approach us through our Mobile App or directly at Consulate General. During the current year, we have already provided legal assistance to over 200 Pakistanis in the UAE,” Khan concluded.

