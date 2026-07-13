Welcome one, welcome all to the heart of Botswana

In the heart of Botswana's capital, Protea Hotel by Marriott Gaborone Masa Square stands as a hub where business efficiency meets warm African hospitality. The hotel has positioned itself as a gateway for both corporate and leisure guests exploring one of Africa's most stable and respected tourism destinations.

Botswana's hospitality industry is enjoying strong momentum. According to Andrew Kamanga, COO of Protea Hotel, this growth is being felt across the market: "Botswana's hospitality sector is experiencing steady, healthy growth, driven by continued investment in tourism and the country's strong international reputation for conservation-led tourism."

This expansion is fuelled by two distinct yet complementary segments, as Kamanga explains: "Demand is growing in both business and leisure segments, although for different reasons: business travel is supported by developments in mining, financial services and government activity, while leisure demand remains strong due to Botswana's position as a premier safari destination," he says.

This dual demand shapes every aspect of the guest experience. The hotel blends internationally recognised standards with a distinctly local sense of place. For corporate guests, the focus is on efficiency and reliability, with well-equipped rooms, strong connectivity and professional service that supports productivity. For leisure travellers, this shifts to comfort and cultural authenticity.

"For business travellers, we focus on practicality, dependable service and high-quality facilities that support productivity," Kamanga notes. "For leisure guests, we prioritise warm hospitality, comfortable spaces and locally inspired experiences that complement Botswana's natural attractions."

As part of the global Marriott International network, the hotel benefits from internationally recognised standards and the reach of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme, giving travellers confidence in both quality and value. At the same time, the property remains closely aligned with Botswana's national tourism philosophy, integrating energy-efficient systems, water-saving technologies and responsible sourcing practices while supporting local employment and suppliers.

All this increases the importance of Botswana for Marriott's regional outlook. "Botswana serves as an important anchor market, complementing our portfolio across Southern and East Africa and reinforcing our commitment to responsible, long-term growth on the continent," Kamanga says. Collaboration with investors, tourism operators and government partners will continue to shape the next phase of growth with the hotel as the centre of it all.