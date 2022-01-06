Weaving Wonders

The government has rolled out several schemes to support the handicraft and handloom sector of Jammu and Kashmir

One of the traditional industries in Jammu and Kashmir is the handicraft and handloom industry. Being a labour intensive sector and thus, providing numerous employment opportunities, it occupies an important place in the socio-economic structure of the UT and contributes significantly towards its gross state domestic product (GSDP).

Kashmiri silk, carpets (handmade), pashmina shawls, Kani shawls, Bulbul blankets, Arabian rumals, mufflers, linen fabrics, papier mache, walnut and other wood carvings, Kashmir willow, used to manufacture high quality cricket bats, are some of the globally recognised products from the region contributing to India’s exports and forex. The products are known for their finesse, high quality and beautiful designs.

Predominantly set up in rural and semi-rural areas of the UT, the handicraft industry employs more than 3.4 lakh artisans, with most of the workers comprising women. According to the latest data, the total number of handicraft and handloom establishments in the UT are 60,397, 500+ registered handloom industrial co-operative societies with membership of 15,000+ weavers.

For the promotion of the sector, the Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Sales and Export Promotion Corporation and Jammu and Kashmir State Handloom Development Corporation have been established. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has allocated Rs750 crores — $102.58 million— for upskilling 5,000 craftsmen and building the capacity of craft instructors under the handicrafts sector in the budget 2020-21.

Currently, there are two centrally sponsored schemes offered by the government. These are as under:

Pradhanmantri Weaver Mudra Scheme: Highlights of the scheme include credit of up to Rs two lacs to weavers falling outside the formal banking system and loan facility, starting from Rs50,000 up to Rs five lakh for first-generation entrepreneurs.

Block Level Cluster scheme under NHDP. : Major highlights of the Industrial policy of Jammu and Kashmir are:

MSME Status

Craft cities under PPE mode

Setting up craft parks

Support for GI registration and e-commerce activities

Substantial expansion of existing schemes

Promotion of one District one

Product (oDoP)

-— Source: Department of Industries and Commerce, Jammu and Kashmir