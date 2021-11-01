Weaving Traditions

Keeping the heritage of fabrics alive

The art of handloom is an age-old traditional technique and custom that has been going on from time immemorial. A Handloom is a loom powered manually rather than by industrial means. Basically, all looms are frames that hold the warp threads, those that run vertically for the length of the intended fabric, in tension. The warp threads are then interlaced with weft threads at a right angle, thus forming a weave. In Indian weaving vocabulary, somtimes the warp threads are called the tana and the weft threads are called the bana.

Handloom sarees are a traditional textile art of India. The production of handloom sarees are important for economic development in rural India. Completion of a single saree can take from 15 days to a month and sometimes upto 6 months to complete, depending on the intricacy of its designs and patterns. Some of the well-known Indian Handloom sarees are Kanchepuram silk sarees, Maheshwari saree, Bagh Print saree, Chanderi silk sarees, Tussar silk saree, Banarsi silk saree, Baluchuri Sarees, Sambhalpuri sarees, Kantha stitch sarees, Bandhini sarees and Munga sarees. Handloom Sarees are made of good quality silks to give it a lustrous look.

Handloom House has ensured that this heritage continues to thrive and become a part of everyday life. The flagship store started in the year 1983, same location, under the name of Al Humaidi & Co. The shop was the first saree shop in UAE to cater to the Asian expat community. Subsequently the brand changed to Handloom House in the Year 1990 to address and promote the handloom sector of India, which was in decline due to the automation in textile industry. Since then the brand has endeavored to stick to its mission of promoting handloom products, especially the techniques that were being obsolete. The brand strives to source directly from weavers and craftsmen through the length and breadth of India, whilst curating a collection that will never fail to delight its loyal clientele. Because of the loyalty of its customers, Handloom House has always attracted the consumers’ attention by bringing to them a wide range of ethnic weaves and fabrics for all festive and family occasions. Furthermore, the brand has stuck to its core competency of honest pricing policies that has helped establish a strong brand identity in the marketplace. It aims to engage with its loyal customers, existing and new ones, in pursuit of offering complete customer satisfaction, fulfilling their demands for quality handloom products under one roof.