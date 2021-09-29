Vital player in payments

UAE witnesses an unconventional digital transformation with increased adoption of contactless payments

As the world continues to fight the prolonged effects of a global health emergency and an economic slowdown caused due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the one thing we know for sure is that 2021 will go down in history as the year of revival.

Businesses were compelled to pivot their operations and strategies in almost no time and adapt to online payments to thrive in this era of digitisation. As businesses evolved with the changing times, the rapid shift in consumer’s payment behaviour has been incredible. It was reported recently that for the first time, 44 per cent of UAE-based businesses adopted contactless payments to serve their customers in a safe and protected eco-space. These changes in consumer behaviour induced by the pandemic have now become the new normal since a larger segment of consumers has gained confidence in digital payments.

CCAvenue has played a crucial role in the current scenario by enabling businesses to accept payments securely from customers through multiple payment modes such as ApplePay, SamsungPay and PayIt. Its Recurring Payments feature enables seamless payment collection for billing/subscription plans that customers have opted for on the merchant’s website. CCAvenue will also be shortly introducing a QR Code based payment feature that uses a static Merchant QR code, which customers can scan to complete payments securely and conveniently.

With a 20-year successful track record in the Fintech space, CCAvenue serves over a million web merchants globally, across all major industry verticals. The leading payment aggregator has enhanced its focus on the education sector by enabling UAE-based institutions to accept online payments from students and parents from the convenience and safety of their homes. The real estate clientele of CCAvenue has also witnessed a spike in e-transactions as most of them encourage online payments for their various fees and charges.

The UAE is also expecting a rise in the number of international tourists this year as gradually the country manages its way out of the Covid-19 situation. The tourism sector, which had witnessed a setback during the last year, is now gradually picking up pace with appropriate safety protocols. With Expo 2020 Dubai scheduled from October 2021 to March 2022, tourism is expected to grow further. Events such as the Expo and Seamless Middle East exhibition attract thousands of visitors and tourists from across the globe owing to the immersive cultural experience and educational features.