Vingcard – Representing the Ultimate in Door Lock Design

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 10:31 AM

When it comes to property security and authorised room access, Vingcard Allure door locks are the industry’s choice for guaranteeing maximum safety and attractive design while providing a range of convenience-enhancing features. Consisting of an LED lit panel that is compatible with advanced RFID and NFC encryption technology, Vingcard Allure ensures the safeguarding of key credential data while providing limitless options to design a panel background able to seamlessly match a property’s branding and interior style. With its optional interior room-facing panel, Vingcard Allure offers the ultimate in convenience and privacy with guests able to post make-up-room or do-not-disturb notifications without having to open the door.

Contemporary door handle on a closed solid wood interior door
For properties aiming for a minimalistic style approach, Vingcard Essence delivers a sleek and modernistic appearance that is nonetheless equipped with the latest in security technology. Featuring a stylish reader as the only visible aspect of the solution’s advanced security access capabilities, Vingcard Essence is able to effortlessly blend in with any interior décor.


As with Vingcard Allure, Vingcard Essence features Mobile Access compatibility, allowing businesses to upgrade to the latest in digital key service technology as end-user expectations evolve and without having to replace existing door lock hardware.

With the launch of Vingcard Novel, today’s properties can now gain access to the most recent advances in scalable, next-generation door lock design. Manufactured using sustainable practices, Vingcard Novel brings new meaning to a sleek appearance with all components encased within the door handle.


The future-proof solution further consists of a modular approach to its components that allows properties to upgrade and customize according to specific business needs. From updating security protocols to facilitating integrations with third-party services and systems, Vingcard Novel is the ultimate door lock able to keep pace with inevitable advances in technology and evolving consumer trends.



