VFS Global Group: A timeless partnership powering Viksit Bharat 2047

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day under the theme Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future, its global partnerships reflect both the strength of its progress and the scale of its ambition. Among them, the India-UAE relationship stands out as a model of enduring trust, shared prosperity, and future-focused collaboration, helping advance India’s vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

From Shared History To Shared Growth

The Indian diaspora in the UAE, one of the largest expatriate communities in the world, has played a pivotal role in deepening ties between the two nations. Beyond its economic contribution, it embodies the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or “the world is one family”, demonstrating how people-to-people connections can create lasting partnerships.

This foundation has enabled a dynamic economic relationship. The UAE is among India’s leading trading partners, while initiatives such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) have accelerated trade, investment, and business opportunities. Equally important is the growing alignment between India’s emergence as a global innovation hub and the UAE’s position as a centre for business, technology, and international connectivity.

VFS Global is one example of this shared success story. Founded in Mumbai 25 years ago after identifying a need to make cross-border mobility more secure, efficient, and accessible, the company has grown into a trusted partner to 71 governments worldwide, with Dubai serving as our global headquarters. One of our earliest collaborations was with Emirates through the Dubai Visa Processing Centre, demonstrating how India-UAE partnerships can create solutions with global impact.

For me, this connection is also deeply personal. My association with the UAE spans more than three decades, dating back to my time with the erstwhile Kuoni Travel Group, when I witnessed first-hand the country’s rise as a global hub for tourism, business, and innovation. Today, both the UAE’s remarkable transformation and VFS Global’s growth story reflect the power of vision, trust, and long-term collaboration.

Building The Future Together

As India advances towards 2047, talent, technology, and global connectivity will be as important as infrastructure and economic growth. Strong international partnerships will be essential to developing future-ready skills, creating opportunities for young people, enabling the seamless movement of people, ideas, and investment across borders.

This is where initiatives such as the VFS Global Academy and VFS Education Services assume greater relevance. While the Academy equips young people with industry-aligned, job-ready skills, Education Services creates trusted pathways to international higher education. Today, we operate 14 academies across India and overseas, and over 40,000 migrant workers have been trained through the Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) programme, delivered in partnership with NSDC under the mandate of the Ministry of External Affairs, supporting overseas employment and international career opportunities.

These efforts support a broader vision shared by India and the UAE: investing in human capital, fostering innovation, and empowering the next generation. The UAE’s strong focus on AI, innovation, and knowledge-led growth further complements this vision. Through our AI & Innovation Hub in the UAE, VFS Global has developed eight AI solutions across more than 1,200 routes supporting 54 languages, while our flagship Dubai centre serves 45 governments, reflecting both our commitment to the UAE and the country’s position as a global hub for mobility and innovation.

Whether through technology, education, entrepreneurship, mobility, or sustainability, India and the UAE are building a future that is digitally empowered, economically resilient, globally connected, and human-centric.

India’s Independence Day is therefore more than a moment of reflection. It is a reminder that the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047 will be realised through the combined strength of domestic progress and trusted international partnerships. As India looks ahead to its centenary year of independence, the India-UAE partnership will remain a powerful catalyst for growth, innovation, and opportunity, helping shape a more prosperous future for both nations.