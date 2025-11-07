Vancouver boarding: St. George’s unique urban experience for boys

Nestled in Vancouver, Canada, St. George’s School stands apart as the country’s only urban boarding programme for boys in Grades 8-12 — a vibrant community where academic excellence meets character, connection, and adventure.

A St. George’s education is about more than textbooks; it’s about shaping young men who lead with empathy, curiosity, and courage — young men who are ready and relevant for the world. Through small-group Harkness discussions, a robust advisor programme, and inquiry-based learning, students develop confidence in their voices and responsibility for their ideas.

Beyond the classroom, nearly 30 AP courses, 40 athletic options, and 50 special-interest clubs ensure every student finds his passion.

The boarding experience itself is uniquely metropolitan. Weekends might include skiing on Vancouver’s North Shore mountains, kayaking along the Pacific coast, or taking in a symphony downtown — all within minutes of campus. Boarders learn independence, balance, and global citizenship in a diverse community representing more than 15 countries.

For over 90 years, St. George’s graduates have gone on to shape Canada and the world — as CEOs, Olympians, artists, and civic leaders — embodying the school’s mission to prepare students “not just for success, but for significance.”

As Head of School David Young affirms, “There are many ways to be a man and many ways to make an impact.” At St. George’s, that journey begins in the heart of Vancouver — where bold ideas, lasting friendships, and purpose-driven lives take root.