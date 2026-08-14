Uzma Hadi, Nabila Masood: Saliqa founders bring bespoke wedding packaging to the UAE

Uzma and Nabila, the young enthusiasts committed to making weddings both joyful and colourful, have turned the packaging of trousseaus and event giveaways into an art form.

When a product is wrapped in one of her beautifully crafted pieces, it takes on a creative and exquisite appearance.

Uzma and Nabila launched their business, Saliqa, in 2025. Since its inception, the brand has received considerable appreciation for its products.

They recognised the need to create items that would bring elegance and aesthetic appeal to event giveaways, particularly the exchange of gifts at weddings.

During their many visits to Pakistan, they met women in remote areas who were highly skilled in handicrafts but had limited opportunities to use their talent.

Driven by a desire to empower underprivileged women in their country, they created a platform where they could apply their skills and earn a livelihood.

“The inspiration behind our business stems from a desire to empower women and create high-quality packaging that makes every bride feel like royalty,” Uzma said.

Both have a keen appreciation for art and décor. This is reflected in their work, as every piece they create is unique and has an intrinsic beauty. The intricate detailing and delicate embellishments give each product an exquisite appearance.

Determined to create the best products without compromising on quality, both have built a team of highly skilled and meticulous artisans who are committed to producing distinctive pieces. “We invested in training and mentoring, and now we have a talented team that helps us deliver exceptional products,” Uzma said.

For Uzma, the future of their venture looks promising in both the UAE and Pakistan. Saliqa is witnessing increasing demand for bespoke wedding packaging services in the UAE and beyond.

Reflecting on their life in the UAE, both describe the country as a melting pot of cultures that offers people valuable opportunities to excel in their work.

“Our business has benefited from the country’s openness to new ideas and its willingness to invest in the future. The government has launched numerous initiatives to support startups and entrepreneurs, and it is exciting to see the impact this is having on the business landscape,” she said.