Ushering A New Dawn

The brand brings the world’s best healthcare to the UAE with its network of multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres and hundreds of specialised doctors who work with one core passion in mind – your utmost health
Formed in 1992, under the umbrella of the Consulate-General of Sri Lanka in Dubai and Northern Emirates, the Sri Lankan Business Council (SLBC) was founded with the core focus to facilitate the growth of trade and tourism between Sri Lanka and the UAE while supporting the business community to make its presence felt in the country. Furthermore, the organisation aims to capitalise on the opportunities that are available to Sri Lankan community and to help them improve their trading activities.
PROMISING SECTORS
Riza Muhammed, Chairman at SLBC said that there is a renewed interest from the UAE to invest in Sri Lanka while Sri Lankan entrepreneurs are increasingly interested in setting up their operations in Dubai and the UAE in order to trade with the international markets particularly Middle East and Africa region and this is extremely positive and interesting.
Muhammed added that the country has shown in the past that it is a resilient nation and has constantly bounced back in the past. “Sri Lanka is also country well known for its quality of work and efficiency supported by a highly educated workforce. Hence, the business community is aware of the advantages and opportunities they could capitalise in times like this. On the other hand, the administration back in Sri Lanka are quite open to any investments or business ideas to ensure they get the appropriate support and our Consular office and the Embassy too are fully geared to engage and facilitate those initiatives,” he added. On the topic of key sector, Muhammed said traditionally, the island nation has been renowned for its tea, supported by refined petroleum products, spices and garments to name a few. “There is excellent potential in the area of IT. Tourism also presents an excellent opportunity for both the markets,” he said.
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
Looking ahead, Muhammed said that after the pandemic, a renewed interest among the Sri Lankan businesses in the UAE has been witnessed. He added that the manner in which Dubai and the UAE conducted business during the pandemic has secured a solid place for them globally and has made the country into a place that offers conducive environment for business. “As a result, we saw an enhanced interest during our webinars and networking sessions for businesses to set up in the UAE. All this put together along with Sri Lanka almost turning the corner towards the right direction, makes the forecast certainly very encouraging,” he said.
ROLE OF SLBC IN HELPING SRI LANKAN BUSINESSES
Calling it the organisation’s primary goals, Muhammed said: “We create networking opportunities, not just with the Sri Lanka Business Council members, but with other business communities. Inter business council activities that we participate are seen as very useful by the membership.” He added that SLBC connects businessmen with the Chamber of Commerce regularly to raise their concerns as well as to provide feedback with a view to improving the trading conditions overall. In addition to the networking opportunities, the council conducts periodic workshops and webinars to keep the members informed about the rules of engagement.
75TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS
As part of the Independence Day celebrations, an event under the patronage of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai is being held on February 11 at the ‘Mega Bowl’ in Zabeel Park Dubai. The event highlights include a mega cultural show with a troupe flown in from Sri Lanka, local musical band, and cultural performances during the day, and more.
Muhammad also said “We expect a large turnout of not just Sri Lankans, but all nationalities to attend the celebrations at the Zabeel Park and experience the Sri Lankan hospitality, culture and cuisine to celebrate our special day”. All in all , road ahead is challenging yet still very exciting. We are in a world class city, full of opportunities and Sri Lankan entrepreneurs are gearing up to be a part of the success and use this trading hub to promote their product and services not just to UAE, but to the international community through this hub.
— ali@khaleejtimes.com
The brand brings the world’s best healthcare to the UAE with its network of multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres and hundreds of specialised doctors who work with one core passion in mind – your utmost health
These self-made women have excelled in a range of fields, thanks to their dedication and will-power and carved out a space for themselves both in the UAE and internationally
The store that caters to all your sleeping, seating and well-being needs
The Group is ambitiously growing in many Indian states after a huge success in the GCC
For more than five decades, the Indian expat community has enjoyed a touch of home in the UAE
The university continues to remain at the forefront of research and technological development and weaves a new success story with each passing year
The Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center at Burjeel Medical City focuses on improving outcomes for mothers and their babies by diagnosing abnormalities and offering fetal intervention