Uptown International School: Where excellence inspires extraordinary futures

For over 20 years, Uptown International School has proudly delivered an outstanding International Baccalaureate education to families across Dubai. As the only IB Continuum School in Mirdif with a ‘Very Good’ KHDA rating, we provide a seamless educational journey from Nursery to Grade 12 (45 days to 18 years of age), inspiring every learner to achieve their personal best.

The Class of 2026, our largest-ever cohort of 120+ students continued our tradition of academic excellence with an average IB Diploma score of 35.2, alongside a 100 per cent IBCP pass rate. More than US$3 million in scholarships was awarded, while 15 per cent of Diploma graduates earned the prestigious IB Bilingual Diploma across Arabic, Urdu, Chinese and Russian. Through multiple Senior School pathways, our graduates continue to secure places at Russell Group, Ivy League and QS World Top-Ranked universities, reflecting the global opportunities available to every UIS student.

Top IB Achiever Nidal Saifan from the Class of 2026 reflects on the UIS journey: “My journey to university began in Grade 1 at UIS. Through years of guidance, encouragement and academic support, the school helped turn my ambition into reality and prepared me to pursue my dream of studying Medicine.” Nidal achieved a score of 44 points in the IB Diploma Programme.

Home to more than 80 nationalities, Uptown International School nurtures students in an inclusive community where they excel academically, creatively and personally. Beyond the classroom, students thrive in sport, the arts, leadership and community service across our expansive 63,000 sq ft campus, designed to inspire learning, creativity and wellbeing.

Now welcoming applications for the 2026–27 academic year. We warmly invite families to visit our vibrant campus this summer and discover how Uptown International School can help shape your child’s global future.

“Our 2026 IB results are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence and to every learner’s individual journey. At UIS, success is measured not only by examination results, but by the confident, compassionate and globally minded young people who leave our campus ready to make a positive difference in the world.” said Colin Gerrie, Principal.