Upskill for the new normal

The only premier British TVET college in the UAE offering guaranteed internships as a mandatory learning component in its undergraduate programmes

K College of Business & Computing (UKCBC) Dubai Campus is the first Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institute outside of the UK in the UAE. UKCBC Dubai is one of the leading pioneers in providing cutting-edge practical qualifications in the UAE. Its undergraduate qualifications are awarded by Pearson, the world’s leading learning company. In addition, it is also an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Gold Approved Learning Partner (ALP) and a British Council approved testing centre in Dubai International Academic City. UKCBC is one of the leading pioneers in providing cutting-edge practical qualifications in the UAE. Its undergraduate qualifications are awarded by Pearson, the world’s leading learning company. In addition, it is also an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Gold Approved Learning Partner (ALP) and a British Council approved testing centre in Dubai International Academic City.

There is an Integrated Internships Programme as part of the qualifications that ensures students work with real companies and on real projects, which in turn provides them with skills needed by employers globally. The teaching and delivery of qualifications is tailored to meet the needs of diverse learners from over 70 nationalities. Students are provided a truly multicultural experience along with enriching student activities that enhance the overall student experience.

The most popular courses are the Business, Computing and Engineering courses. In a post Covid-19 era, where the world has seen a digital revolution, employers are seeking graduates who are adept at providing engineered solutions for businesses across various industries.

The UAE’s multicultural and thriving community represents many opportunities for students and working professionals. Vocational courses allow learners to get more hands-on experience in the practical world therefore having vocational qualifications is increasingly favored by employers.

At UKCBC, the importance of vocational qualifications is emphasised as they have proven beneficial for students who are looking to stand apart in the growingly competitive workforce.

The Integrated Internships Programme, which is part of the curriculum is a great way for students to upskill themselves. These are eight-week internships arranged for students over the summer where they work in teams of top global companies on real projects instilling skills such team work, problem solving, negotiation, leadership and project management.

In addition, sessions on communication, employability, personal branding and soft skills development, to name a few, are provided that help students develop holistically.

After graduation

Students have taken on a range of different careers on graduating with UKCBC’s diplomas. Its alumni have made the centre proud by foraying into fields of human resource recruitment, entrepreneurship, digital marketing, and financial reporting to name a few.

Additionally, students completing the foundations diploma have secured admissions in top universities globally in various specialities.

Coming soon

This October, UKCBC will be introducing the Pearson Level 5 Diploma in Education & Teaching (DET) for educators looking to invest in their professional development. This is a 12 month programme, which helps teachers build skills required by KHDA as part of the teacher preparation qualification requirements. The DET qualification is also a sought-after route for teachers looking to migrate to countries such as the UK and Canada.

The UKCBC App UConnect was recently introduced to help the student community support each other as well as engage with their tutors.

Scholarships and discounts

For the September ’21 intake, UKCBC is offering up to 40 per cent scholarships for students across all our courses. In addition to this, the centre also wants to encourage more girls in STEM education therefore up to 50 per cent scholarships are being offered to all deserving female candidates for the September intake.

There is also a great range of scholarships across its online ACCA and English courses for both international and local students. UKCBC encourages everyone to apply at the latest by August 31, 2021 to avail the scholarships and secure a seat for the September intake.

Theana Kaur, Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Business

“The practical learning formula is the future of higher education, and UKCBC Dubai prepares you just for that. The knowledge I have gained with various vocational training workshops, assorted seminars and practical activities has been critical to my growth. UKCBC ensures you get a great insight of the business world, which allowed me to get recruited by a top company right after graduation.”