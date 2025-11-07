Upper Canada College: Redefining the modern boarding experience for global learners

Founded in 1829, Upper Canada College (UCC) stands as one of Canada’s oldest and most distinguished independent schools. As it approaches its 200th anniversary, UCC continues to evolve — honouring its heritage while redefining the modern boarding experience for globally minded students.

At the heart of UCC’s philosophy is a holistic approach to education that integrates academic excellence with personal development, intercultural understanding, and wellbeing. “We see boarding not just as a place to live, but as a dynamic and inclusive environment where students grow intellectually, emotionally, and socially,” notes Alexandra Zourntos, Director of Admission, Upper School and Boarding. This focus reflects UCC’s five core values: learning, pluralism, service, community, and wellbeing — ensuring that students are prepared not only for university but for life.

A truly global community

Diversity is one of UCC’s greatest strengths. Its two on-campus boarding houses accommodate 88 students representing 25 countries and speaking 24 languages, creating a vibrant multicultural community. This diversity enriches classroom discussions, fosters cultural awareness, and builds lifelong friendships.

From international-themed dinners to cultural showcases, inclusivity is woven into the very fabric of campus life. “We ensure all students feel seen, respected, and at home,” says Zourntos. The admission team actively connects with families across Europe, Asia, and beyond, strengthening UCC’s international reach and reputation.

Strong ties with the Middle East

Interest from families in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the wider Middle East continues to grow. UCC’s alignment with shared values — community, tradition, and academic ambition — makes it a natural fit for students from the region.

“At UCC, we combine an academically enriching International Baccalaureate (IB curriculum in a nurturing setting that respects each student’s cultural identity,” explains Zourntos. This includes culturally aware programming, familiar culinary options, and inclusive observances reflecting diverse faith traditions.

“Located in the heart of Toronto, we are uniquely positioned to foster a learning environment where diversity is not only respected, but meaningfully integrated into everyday life.”

Toronto’s multicultural vibrancy further enhances this experience, providing an ideal backdrop for global learning and cross-cultural understanding.

Learning beyond the classroom

UCC’s 35-acre urban campus offers students access to exceptional academic and co-curricular opportunities — more than 80 sports teams, 90 clubs, and 14 music ensembles. Learning extends beyond academics to include arts, athletics, outdoor education, and community service.

Students also experience the Norval Outdoor School, UCC’s 450-acre second campus, where they engage in leadership retreats, sustainability studies, and team-building exercises that nurture resilience and environmental stewardship.

Balancing technology and connection

While technology plays a vital role in modern learning, UCC maintains a healthy balance between digital engagement and personal connection. Classrooms are equipped with advanced learning tools, but boarding life encourages real-world interaction. Students in Years 8 to 11 hand in devices at curfew and dedicated “Boarding Weekends” allow them to disconnect entirely and focus on building friendships and shared experiences.

In doing so, UCC ensures that students benefit from both cutting-edge education and genuine human connection — a blend that defines the school’s enduring legacy.

For more information about Upper Canada College and its boarding admission, visit: www.ucc.on.ca/admission.