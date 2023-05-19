Unwavering Pursuit of Excellence

Recognised by UAE's esteemed leadership, Tanzifco Emirates LLC achieves the prestigious SKEA Award, reinforcing its commitment to delivering superior facility management services

Published: Thu 1 Jan 1970, 4:00 AM Last updated: Fri 19 May 2023, 10:48 AM

Tanzifco Emirates LLC has been recognised for its persistent dedication to quality and business excellence as it received the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) in its 20th cycle this year. The much-coveted awards are held under the patronage of The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al

Ali Deryan, General Manager, Tanzifco Emirates stands appreciatively with his team

Nahyan and were awarded by the His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Tanzifco’s staff delivering service par excellence

“Winning the much admired SKEA award in the Silver category only goes on to reaffirm our commitment to focusing on Business Excellence and Quality; thereby benchmarking industry standards. We remain committed to delivering superlative services which surpass clients’ expectations and reiterate our promise to ourselves of being inno-preneurs,” says Ali R. Deryan, General Manager, Tanzifco Emirates LLC; a leading regional FM service provider.

The award function was held at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi in the presence of the esteemed leadership of UAE, jury members and business leaders. It is a challenging journey as a company sails through the evaluation stages of these awards. The applicants are stringently adjudged on components of leadership, strategy, people management, partnerships and resources, processes, services, customer service and contribution to the business world and society at large. The objective is to promote performance and competitiveness across the business ecosystem.

“We are extremely grateful to the visionary leadership of our UAE and having won the award has only motivated us further. This shield is also dedicated to all our key stakeholders whose support is invaluable. It reflects the professional vow of each of our employees as they perform with diligence day after day,” quips the General Manager.

Tanzifco has delivered facility management services in the region since 1963 and since 2003 in the UAE. With soft FM services as its core competence, the Organisation has grown from strength to strength serving clients in the government and private sectors over the years. It has upgraded itself from time to time and is considered a trustworthy service provider for regular cleaning, high-level cleaning, pest control and other allied services.

The Organisation’s practices and structures are based on the Integrated Management System certification model as it is an ISO-certified company in areas more than one. It believes in training and developing its employees based on international best practices and hence, enjoys the trust and loyalty of its people as they refer to the company as – The Tanzifco Family.

Based on the EFQM (European Foundation for Quality Management) Excellence Model, the SKEA awards raise the bar of professional aspirations, business processes and performance, service delivery and customer satisfaction.

“To sum it up, the highly cherished SKEA award has internally spurred a refreshed spirit of continuous improvement. Once again, thank you to the SKEA Awards Committee for elevating business standards. This award has honoured our deep-rooted professional heritage and strength of character and strategy as a strong corporate entity. We are an entity that firmly believes and follows even today the path shown to us by our respected Founder-Chairman, Late Mustapha Alayan,” reminisces Deryan.