Unveiling a New Era of Payment

Kamal Vachani, Group Director & Partner of Al Maya Group with Yatin Patel, Deputy Consul Generalof India in Dubai.

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:00 PM

As India celebrates 78th Independence Day, Al Maya Group proudly reflects on the nation’s remarkable journey. On this auspicious occasion, we celebrate the spirit of unity, diversity, and progress that defines India as a great nation.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director & Partner of Al Maya Group, emphasized the group’s pride in being part of India’s growth story. He stated: “On this Independence Day of the great nation, Al Maya group renews its dedication to delivering superior products and services to our customers and is honored to contribute to the country’s economic development by distributing quality FMCG products across the GCC region through its wide distribution network.”

UPI Payments Introduced at Al Maya Supermarkets

As a testament to its commitment to India, Al Maya Group recently introduced UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments across its retail stores in the UAE. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing customer convenience and embracing modern payment solutions. The inaugural transaction using UPI at the Al Maya Supermarket was conducted in the presence of Yatin Patel, Deputy Consul General of India in Dubai.

Al Maya FMCG Company LLC: A Legacy of Excellence

Al Maya FMCG Company LLC, the FMCG distribution arm of Dubai-based business conglomerate Al Maya group, was established in 1982 by the pioneering businessperson, the late L K Pagarani. Today, it boasts a well-structured distribution network across the GCC region, representing renowned brands.

The Group has always prioritized Indian brands, including Aeroplane Pickles, Bikano Namkeen, DS Group (Pulse Candy, Catch, Pass Pass, Rajnigandha), Gowardhan Ghee & Paneer, Kamasutra range, KLF range, Kohinoor Paneer, Kohinoor Rice, Indian Harvest Rice, RRO Mustard Oil etc. Additionally, the group operates a factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where it processes & packs various food brands.

Supporting Indian Brands at Al Maya Retail

Al Maya Retail is a sought-after destination for consumers in the UAE to source their preferred Indian brands. The retail division has continuously supported & promoted brands produced in India. FMCG Distribution: Vision and Achievements The group’s vision is to be “the most admired FMCG distribution companies in the GCC region”. This vision is pursued through the integration of modern information technology, innovative business solutions, and continuous development of manpower capabilities & infrastructure. Over the years, Al Maya Group has invested substantially in infrastructure development, establishing state-of- the art warehousing & distribution facilities in the GCC region including UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. The facilities comply with International Food Safety Management standards and hold requisite certifications. Commitment to growth and excellence Al Maya Group prides itself on its achievements & has firm plans for future growth. The group has been recognised as a preferred & trusted business partner by its associates. Key pillars for its distribution & retail operation include financial strength, world-class infrastructure, representation of multinational brands, long standing business relationships with trade channel partners, and a well-experienced, loyal, and dedicated team of professionals. Happy Independence Day!!

