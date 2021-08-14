UNRAVELLING THE HIDDEN TREASURE

Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce & Investment, takes us through the journey of the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Pakistan will be participating this year in the Expo 2020 being held in Dubai, which is the biggest event ever held in the region with an overarching theme of ‘Connecting minds, Creating the Future’. We will have the opportunity to show to the world our rich history, culture, natural endowments, human prowess and business opportunities.

Pakistan is participating in the event under the theme ‘Pakistan: The Hidden Treasures’ with the aim to enhance tourism, commerce and investment in the country by revealing the undiscovered potential and possibilities of Pakistan. The hidden treasures of Pakistan will be presented through an immersive, multi-sensory experience exploring rich history, incredible lands, cultural and religious diversity, rich craft tradition and the economic potential. Our Pavilion will take visitors through a journey from one of the world’s earliest recorded civilisation to the challenges of the new millennium.

Pakistan’s participation will be leveraged through a series of business, investment and cultural side events in line with Expo theme week events to manage the business image of Pakistan as a modern and progressive country.

Pakistan Pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, is nearing completion and we intend to start test events/runs by early September.

The world is facing challenging times. It has also demonstrated the resilience of Pakistan’s economy, which survived the shocks and has emerged stronger. Because of Covid-19, the dynamics of trade and commerce are changing with adoption of latest technologies. We are also adapting to the new normal and our businesses are using modern techniques to ensure presence at international forums and platforms show to the world that we are reliable and dependable even in challenging times. Our economic policies are also aimed at the same endeavour. We are also moving quickly to vaccinate our population and normalise business.

We are hoping that the entire economy of Pakistan will benefit from participation in Expo 2020 Dubai. Be it the hospitality industry or trade and commerce, an improved image of the country as a safe, reliable, progressive and industrious nation will have spillover effects for all segments of the society and economy.

Pakistan and the UAE have always had a brotherly relationship that extends to prosperity for both nations. Pakistan has opened up its market to many UAE businesses in the past and we continue to do so. Pakistan is going to be investors’ next destination of choice, and we look forward to collaborating with UAE businesses to help them establish in our evolving and growing market. With Gwadar and China Pakistan Economic Corridor, we are uniquely connected to the entire world and invite businesses from the UAE to benefit from this strategic connection.

Both nations brotherly relations go well beyond trade and commerce. More than 1.5 million Pakistanis live in the UAE contributing to the economic development of UAE. They are an asset to Pakistan as well, as they contribute billions of dollars in remittances to the country annually. Business communities of both countries are tightly linked as well.

Pakistan is Asia’s best-kept secret that is waiting to be discovered by the world. People from all over the world will have the opportunity to see the tourism and economic potential in Pakistan. Our presence at Expo 2020 Dubai will open up the possibility for collaboration and we project that it will positively affect our economic and trade ties with the world.

The tourism and investor friendly policies of Pakistan in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be evident and visible to the world during the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Pakistan’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will help our economy by both boosting exports and investment in Pakistan. We welcome the world to invest in manufacturing in Pakistan and export globally taking benefit of our investment-friendly policies.