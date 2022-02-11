Unprecedented Development In Turkish Defence Industry

BAYRAKTAR TB2 UAV

The sector is matured providing high quality defence systems

Taking the initiative to establish and enhance the defence industry is not new to Türkiye. The most significant one has started in this area by 1980s, and the rise has been reached to its maximum by 2000s due to continuous and determined initiatives under the leadership of the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Some characteristic figures can make a better understanding of these comprehensive changes;

- The $1 billion of defence and aviation turnover of 2002 has reached up to $10 billion per year in 2021,

- Defence and aviation exports that were only $248 million in 2002, exceeded $3,25 billion in 2021,

- Over the same period, the number of Turkish defence companies has increased from 56 to 1,500 today.

- The total number of personnel working in the sector has reached approximately 80.000.

During aforementioned time period, defence industry in Türkiye became matured in almost all platforms and sectors to provide high quality and combat proven products, with an average 80 per cent domestic content, not only for local requirements but also for the use of international customers.

As a result of the ongoing efforts under the coordination of Presidency of Defence Industries Turkish defence industry has gained first-class capabilities in the following areas;

KİRPİ II Armoured Vehicle

Land Platforms: All types of land platforms can be designed and produced indigenously. M113, PARS series, KOBRA, ARMA, KİRPİ are prominent products for land systems.

Patrol Boat

Naval Platforms: Various naval platforms can be designed and built indigenously. MILGEM, MRTP series boats are examples of unique products in this area.

ADVENT Combat Management System

Air Platforms: Production infrastructure is fully-matured, design and test capabilities is getting matured to reach the full capability for design and production of all types of platforms. ATAK, HÜRKUŞ, TB-2, AKINCI, ANKA, are prominent products in this area.

ATILGAN Air Defence System

Weapons & C4I: Full capability in design, and production of missiles, rockets, ammunition, software, control systems has been attained. Radios (9600 SERIES, SOFTWARE-BASED), Radars (ÇAFRAD, ALPER), Command Control Systems (ADVENT, VOLKAN), Missiles (ATMACA, CİRİT, UMTAS), Rockets (MBRL, YILDIRIM) are examples of combat proven products in this sector.

Turkish Defence Industry works not only for the needs of Turkish Armed Forces and security organizations but also for her international customers in allied and friendly countries. On the other hand, she makes every effort to keep up with the pace of change for collaboration-oriented international efforts and in the pursue of the creation of new joint ventures and partnerships around the world.