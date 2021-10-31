Unlocking Value of Energy

While fuelling Abu Dhabi and the UAE economy for four decades now, ADNOC is continuously innovating to be greener

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is one of the world’s leading energy producers and a primary catalyst for the growth and diversification of the Abu Dhabi economy. With a production capacity of more than 3.5 million barrels of oil per day and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, it operates across the entire hydrocarbon value chain. The company have a network of fully integrated businesses for exploration, production, storage, refining, and trading, as well as the development of a wide range of petrochemical products.

ADNOC’s work plays a crucial role in Abu Dhabi’s global emergence. It has enabled the people of the UAE to realise their remarkable potential, helped create thousands of jobs, driven economic growth, and invested in education and research for the future.

The energy leader’s diverse family comprises more than 50,000 people with over 100 different nationalities represented across

the company. Backed by their unique perspectives and wide-ranging skillsets, Adnoc’s people share a collective responsibility to accelerate progress, both here in the UAE and across the globe.

With an ambitious outlook for the future, ADNOC is continuously innovating to maximise the value of its resources, while applying the latest technology, developing mutually beneficial partnerships, and driving In-Country Value (ICV).