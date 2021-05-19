Unlock your full potential

Through the technique of mind mapping, discover a new way to keep yourself alert and conscious throughout the day

It has been said that 80 per cent of what we learn is visual. The human brain is capable of absorbing 36,000 visual images every hour. One of the most effective ways of memorising is an almost four-decade-old technique of creating mind maps to plan projects at different levels.

Mind mapping, a visual creative process, has been introduced by the late Tony Buzan, an English psychologist. This was a result of the magnitude of tasks that he undertook daily. Since then, the concept has grown tremendously across the world. Extremely popular in Europe, mind mapping is seeing good growth in Singapore and catching up in other parts of the world as well.

Mind mapping is a versatile technique that helps you not only overcome a thinking or writing block but also adds creativity within your thought process. It is a picture similar to our brain cells. Since our brain likes to seek information in a visual way, the process transforms our black and white thoughts into something very accessible so all information can be captured easily by our brain. It involves a creative technique for remembering and organising ideas. It's also useful for coming up with new and better ideas for creative projects.

Mind mapping helps you to memorise things easily and effortlessly. It uses both the left and right sides of the brain, which means it puts the brain into metacognition, this also helps you fight against Alzheimer's as our brain cells are active. It's a power of association and of being mindful to do something and associate it with a picture.

Aspiring entrepreneurs can use mind mapping in different areas; first to boost creativity, to prepare business plans, marketing plans or any other business goals they want to achieve. Through this process, a variety of features boost your creative thinking and capture your ideas in a visual and engaging way.

One can also use mind mapping for creative writing or while giving a speech since our brain helps to associate our way of thinking.

With mind mapping, you can put ideas and one word will lead to another, helping you to frame a sentence. After all, your goal is to unlock creative thinking.

Being a native Arabic speaker myself, I decided to develop a product that is helpful for many people, learning spoken Arabic using mind mapping. This helps frame sentences informatively and communicate better in Arabic. Also, learning more than one language helps our brain to be more active.

Lastly, this technique helps structure information effectively, boost productivity, improves comprehensive reading, inspires creativity and improves memory and recall.

- Juliana Khalil is a certified mind mapping coach