Unleashing the Power of Electrification

Introducing the Mercedes-Benz eActros, eEconic, FUSO eCanter, and eCitaro for sustainable transportation solutions, Daimler Truck presents an impressive lineup of zero-emission vehicles

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 3:48 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 3:50 PM

Daimler Truck is committed to reducing the environmental impact of transportation, and recognizes the vital role the industry plays in achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Protection Agreement. The transportation sector is responsible for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions, and the company believes in taking responsibility to take meaningful action to address this issue. The company is proud to be leading the way with its range of Zero Emission Vehicles, which offer a sustainable and efficient solution for the future of transportation.

To get there, Daimler Truck is pursuing a dual-track strategy, as they understand that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to reducing emissions. The company is investing in two complementary technologies: battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell trucks. Daimler Truck believes that BEVs will play a critical role in urban and regional transportation, while hydrogen fuel cell trucks will be an ideal solution for long-haul and heavy-duty operations. By investing in both technologies, the company is ensuring that customers have access to the most suitable and sustainable vehicle for their needs.

Currently, Daimler Truck is already producing eight battery-electric truck and bus models in series worldwide. Hundreds of customers have already used these battery-electric trucks and buses to cover millions of kilometres.

eActros

The fully electric Mercedes-Benz eActros, designed for heavy-duty distribution haulage is already completely electrified and CO2-neutral tank-to-wheel. With its advanced electric drivetrain, high-capacity battery system and Mercedes-Benz eAxle, the eActros is an ideal choice for customers who require a zero-emission vehicle for short and medium-haul operations. The batteries of the eActros comprise either three (eActros 300) or four battery packs (eActros 400), each of which offers an installed capacity of 112 kWh. With four battery packs, the eActros 400 boasts a range of up to 400 kilometers. The technological centerpiece is the drive unit – an electric rigid axle eAxle with two integrated electric motors and a two-speed transmission.

The eActros is also availalable as electric semitrailer tractor that is based on the same technology as the eActros 300/400. Three battery packs give eActros 300 Tractor a range of up to 220 km on a single battery charge. The battery packs need a little more than an hour to be charged from 20 to 80 per cent at a standard DC fast charging station.

In addition to its impressive range and performance, the eActros also features a range of advanced safety and driver assistance systems. These include latest generation of Active Brake Assist, Lane departure warning, and a range of other systems that provide drivers with a comprehensive view of their surroundings and increase vehicle and transport safety.

eEconic – The fully-electric municipal service vehicle

Another important member of our Zero Emission Vehicle family is the eEconic, which is a low-entry electric truck designed for waste collection and municipal services. The eEconic offers all the advantages of electric mobility, such as local zero emissions and low noise, while also providing easy access for drivers and crew. With its low entry height and panoramic windscreen, the eEconic offers exceptional visibility and safety, making it the ideal choice for urban and suburban environments. The eEconic is also already in series production, and we’re confident that it will become a game-changer in the waste collection industry.

FUSO eCanter

Since its launch in 2017, the FUSO eCanter has been considered a pioneer and frontrunner in electric trucks. There are now over 550 FUSO eCanter in customer operation in Europe, Japan and the United States, as well as in overseas markets. The total distance covered by the global eCanter fleet in all-electric and thus locally emission-free mode is now around eight million kilometers. The Next Generation eCanter is now taking this success story to a new level.

The Next Generation eCanter lineup includes more than 40 variants to address the widest range of logistics needs. The new eCanter comes with six wheelbases and a gross vehicle weight of 4.25 to 8.55 tons. Depending on the wheelbase, three different battery packs are available. The battery pack in the S variant enables a range*3 of up to 70 km. In the M variant, the the range*3 is up to 140 km. The L variant, as the most powerful package, offers a nominal capacity of 124 kWh and a range*3 of up to 200 kilometers. Recuperation can increase the range even further, which also minimizes charging time.

All-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro

In the guise of the fully battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro, Daimler Buses has been offering a locally CO2-neutral city bus for environmentally friendly local public transport in cities and metro areas since 2018. With this vehicle, Daimler Truck aims to contribute to a successful mobility transition in passenger transport.

The Regional Centre of Daimler Truck - Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA is located in Dubai and was established in 2001 to be closer to its partners and customers. It supports more than 30 Mercedes-Benz and FUSO general distributors across the region in sales, marketing and customer services and parts functions. This allows customers to access reliable and sustainable transport solutions backed by superior after-sales service and world-class customer support.

The UAE’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is a major step forward in its effort to become the first MENA nation to do so. Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA (DCV MENA) is proud to support the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative by providing sustainable and future-oriented transport solutions that meet the highest environmental standards.

*3: The range is a practical figure based on in-house test results conducted with JE05 standards.